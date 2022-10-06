Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts on 'Thursday Night Football': How to watch, listen and live stream

MATCHUP

Following a tough loss to the Raiders on Sunday, the Broncos (2-2) look to quickly right the ship as Indianapolis (1-2-1) comes to town for "Thursday Night Football." On a short week, both teams will aim to move past their Week 4 shortcomings and prepare for a prime-time showdown. The Broncos have won their first two games at Empower Field at Mile High, and they hope to continue their success at home as they host the Colts for the first time since 2016.

The Colts traded for quarterback Matt Ryan, a four-time Pro Bowler and the 2016 league MVP, in the offseason to bolster their offense. Ryan spent his first 14 NFL seasons with the Falcons, leading Atlanta to a Super Bowl appearance in 2016. Through the start of the season, Ryan has developed strong chemistry with wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., who leads the Colts in receptions and receiving yards. Running back Jonathan Taylor, who held the rushing title in 2021, is sixth in the NFL in rushing yards in 2022 — but the Colts ruled him out on Wednesday with an ankle injury. In his stead, running back Nyheim Hines could see an increased workload. Cornerback Pat Surtain II has another opportunity to showcase his skills in a matchup against Pittman, while outside linebacker Bradley Chubb and defensive end Dre'Mont Jones will look to put pressure on Ryan.

On the other side of things, the Broncos' offense will aim to find more consistency after a strong first half against the Raiders. Quarterback Russell Wilson has shown flashes of his vintage mobility through the last two games, scoring his first rushing touchdown of the season in Week 4. Wide receivers Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler each totaled more than 50 receiving yards against the Raiders, and Wilson will look to continue spreading the ball around against a Colts defense that allows the 10th-fewest receiving yards in the league on a per-game basis. Pro Bowl cornerback Kenny Moore, who was ranked No. 82 on the NFL Top 100 player rankings coming into the season, will be a tough test for the Broncos' wide receivers. Denver's offensive line will do its best to contain 2020 first-team All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, a veteran who has been a force against both the pass and the run since 2016.

INJURY UPDATE

Denver ruled out OLB Jonathon Cooper (hamstring), S P.J. Locke (concussion), G/C Quinn Meinerz (hamstring) and OLB Aaron Patrick (concussion). Three players are listed as questionable: WR Tyrie Cleveland (hamstring), CB Darius Phillips (hamstring) and OL Billy Turner (knee).

The Colts ruled out four players on Wednesday: Taylor, LB Shaquille Leonard (concussion/nose/back), S Julian Blackmon (ankle) and DE Tyquan Lewis (concussion).

WATCH

Prime Video (nationally) and KMGH-Channel 7 (locally)

To watch on Prime Video, open the Prime Video app on your device; the app is available for downloading from the App Store or in the app section of your connected TV. Prime members already have full access to Prime Video's offerings. If you are not already a Prime member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and begin watching immediately.

NFL+

Fans can watch live out-of-market preseason games through NFL+, the NFL's new exclusive streaming subscription service. An NFL+ subscription also includes the ability to stream live local and prime-time games on mobile and tablet devices, as well as live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game of the season. NFL+ Premium subscriptions also include full game replays across devices.

Play-by-Play: Al Michaels

Analyst: Kirk Herbstreit

Sideline: Kaylee Hartung

LISTEN LIVE

LOCAL ENGLISH RADIO (KOA - 850 AM/94.1 FM)

Play-by-Play: Dave Logan

Analyst: Rick Lewis

Sideline: Susie Wargin

NATIONAL RADIO (WESTWOOD ONE)

Play-by-Play: Spero Dedes

Analyst: Ryan Harris

