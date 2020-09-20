Denver Broncos | News

Denver Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers: How to watch, listen and live stream

Sep 20, 2020 at 05:00 AM

The Broncos will take on the Steelers at Heinz Field on Sunday, Sept. 20 at 11 a.m. MT.

MATCHUP

To avoid a second consecutive 0-2 season start, the Broncos will have to overcome injuries to several key players and continue to progress on the offensive side of the ball from Week 1's 14-point outing. Doing so against a Steelers defense that boasts seven former first-round picks — including two-time first-team All-Pro Cameron Heyward, 2019 first-team All-Pros Minkah Fitzpatrick and T.J. Watt, and three-time Pro Bowler Joe Haden — will be a monumental task. Drew Lock will have to continue to take care of the ball while finding more success on deep passes, and the offensive line will have to help keep him upright while maintaining a balanced push for Melvin Gordon III and Co.

Defensively, the Broncos' secondary will face one of its toughest challenges of the season in squaring off with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and his talented receiving corps. Without cornerback A.J. Bouye (more on that shortly), Denver will rely on its experienced safety tandem and veteran cornerback Bryce Callahan, but the play of rookies Michael Ojemudia and Essang Bassey will be vital. Ojemudia and Bassey held up against Tennessee on Monday, but a wily vet like Roethlisberger could be present a different threat.

INJURY UPDATE

The Broncos lost their second defensive starter in as many weeks when A.J. Bouye was placed on injured reserve following a shoulder injury he suffered in the season opener. But unlike Von Miller, who will possibly miss the entire season, the Broncos could have Bouye back by Week 5, the first game for which he'd be able to return. Still, the Broncos will sorely miss Bouye on Sunday when they face Roethlisberger and the Steelers' receiving corps, led by JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Denver will also be without linebacker Mark Barron (hamstring) and running back Phillip Lindsay (toe), who were ruled out on Friday. Three players were designated as questionable: tackle Garett Bolles (elbow) and receivers Tyrie Cleveland (hip) and Courtland Sutton (shoulder). Head Coach Vic Fangio said Friday that Bolles is a "better questionable" than Sutton, whom Fangio deemed "50-50."

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh has its own injury woes — particularly on the offensive line. Starting right tackle Zach Banner was placed on injured reserve earlier this week and starting right guard David DeCastro was ruled out Friday with a knee injury. DeCastro's backup, Stefen Wisniewski started in Week 1 but was placed on injured reserve on Friday after suffering a chest injury in Pittsburgh's first game.

WATCH ON TV: CBS

Play-by-Play: Greg Gumbel

Analyst: Rich Gannon

Sideline: Jay Feely

WATCH ON MOBILE

A live stream will be available for local and prime-time Broncos games in the Broncos 365 official app for iOS and Android devices and through the Yahoo! Sports app.

*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.

LISTEN LIVE

LOCAL ENGLISH RADIO (KOA - 850 AM/94.1 FM & The Fox - 103.5 FM)

Play-by-Play: Dave Logan

Analyst: Rick Lewis

Sideline: Susie Wargin

SPANISH RADIO (KNRV - 1150 AM)

Play-by-Play: Carlos Valdez

Analyst: Salvador Hernandez

Sideline: Hector Salazar

