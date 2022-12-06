Broncos waive S Anthony Harris, T Quinn Bailey from active roster

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have waived veteran safety Anthony Harris and tackle Quinn Bailey, the team announced Tuesday.
Denver now has two open spots on its active roster.
The Broncos also announced three practice-squad transactions, as the team signed quarterback Jarrett Guarantano and wide receiver Kaden Davis and released outside linebacker Zach McCloud.
Denver had a prior opening on the practice squad following the 49ers' signing of quarterback Josh Johnson to San Francisco's active roster.
Guarantano is a rookie who entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent following five years at the collegiate level with Tennessee and Washington State. Over the course of 43 career games, Guarantano completed 61.5 percent of his passes for 6,478 yards, 39 touchdowns and 20 interceptions.