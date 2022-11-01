Broncos waive RB Devine Ozigbo, sign LB Zach McCloud to practice squad

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As the Broncos head into their Week 9 bye, they have cleared a spot on their 53-man roster.

Denver waived running back Devine Ozigbo, the team announced Tuesday.

The Broncos promoted Ozigbo from the practice squad to the 53-man roster ahead of Week 8. He played 14 special teams snaps in the Broncos' 21-17 win.

Melvin Gordon III, Latavius Murray and Marlon Mack remain on the Broncos' 53-man roster at the running back position. Denver also agreed to terms on a trade for Chase Edmonds.

Denver also signed linebacker Zach McCloud to their practice squad and released linebacker Kana'i Mauga.

McCloud, who played at the University of Miami from 2016-21, recorded 192 total tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and three forced fumbles in his collegiate career. He spent the 2022 offseason and preseason with the Minnesota Vikings.