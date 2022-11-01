Denver Broncos | News

Broncos waive RB Devine Ozigbo, sign LB Zach McCloud to practice squad

Nov 01, 2022 at 04:31 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As the Broncos head into their Week 9 bye, they have cleared a spot on their 53-man roster.

Denver waived running back Devine Ozigbo, the team announced Tuesday.

The Broncos promoted Ozigbo from the practice squad to the 53-man roster ahead of Week 8. He played 14 special teams snaps in the Broncos' 21-17 win.

Melvin Gordon III, Latavius Murray and Marlon Mack remain on the Broncos' 53-man roster at the running back position. Denver also agreed to terms on a trade for Chase Edmonds.

Denver also signed linebacker Zach McCloud to their practice squad and released linebacker Kana'i Mauga.

McCloud, who played at the University of Miami from 2016-21, recorded 192 total tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and three forced fumbles in his collegiate career. He spent the 2022 offseason and preseason with the Minnesota Vikings.

Denver needed to add a spot on its 53-man roster after agreeing to terms on a trade for Jacob Martin.

