Broncos waive CB Lamar Jackson, release OLB Wyatt Ray

Mar 20, 2023 at 03:37 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have made a pair of roster moves.

Denver waived cornerback Lamar Jackson and released outside linebacker Wyatt Ray, the team announced Monday.

Jackson played three games for the Broncos and recorded three tackles and two passes defensed. He was signed to the Broncos' practice squad in late November.

Ray appeared in three games for the Broncos in 2022 and recorded a pair of tackles. He previously spent time with the Titans and Bengals in his NFL career. Ray initially signed with the Broncos' practice squad in mid-December.

