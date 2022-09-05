Denver Broncos | News

Broncos sign WR Vyncint Smith to practice squad

Sep 05, 2022 at 03:58 PM
Aric DiLalla

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added a veteran wide receiver to their practice squad.

Denver signed fifth-year wide receiver Vyncint Smith to their practice squad, the team announced Monday.

Smith, who originally signed with the Texans in 2018 after attending Limestone University, has appeared in 29 career games and started five contests. He's recorded 23 career receptions for 329 yards and a touchdown over four seasons.

Following the 2018 season, Smith spent the previous three seasons with the Jets. The 6-foot-3, 202-pound player also returned 10 kicks for the Jets in 2019 and averaged 29.9 yards per return.

Smith played 38 percent of his team's offensive snaps in each of his first two seasons and 24 percent of the snaps in 2021. He's also contributed on special teams, playing a career high 40 percent of those snaps in 2021.

Smith spent the 2022 offseason with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before being released in August.

The Broncos' practice squad is now at its 16-player limit.

