Broncos sign WR Nick Williams

Aug 01, 2023 at 09:56 AM
Aric DiLalla

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added a wide receiver back to their roster.

Denver signed wide receiver Nick Williams, the team announced Tuesday.

Williams spent time with the Broncos in June and in the early days of training camp.

The rookie wide receiver recorded 28 catches for 436 yards and two touchdowns in 2022 in his lone season at UNLV. He previously posted 107 catches for 1,428 yards and nine touchdowns across three seasons at CSU-Pueblo.

A Colorado native, Williams attended Cherry Creek High School.

Advertising