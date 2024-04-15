 Skip to main content
Denver Broncos | News

Broncos sign unrestricted free agent DL Angelo Blackson to 1-year contract

Apr 15, 2024 at 02:22 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

Blackson_Transaction_Wide

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver has again added to its defensive line.

The Broncos signed unrestricted free agent defensive lineman Angelo Blackson to a one-year contract on Monday, the team announced.

Blackson is a nine-year veteran who has appeared in 128 games in his career and started 42 contests.

A fourth-round pick in 2015, Blackson has spent multiple seasons with the Titans (2015-16), Texans (2017-19) and Bears (2021-22). He also played for the Cardinals (2020) and Jaguars (2023).

Blackson played at least 40 percent of the defensive snaps in games in which he appeared from 2018-2022.

Blackson's most productive season came with the Bears in 2021, when he appeared in all 17 games and recorded 43 tackles, three tackles for loss, nine quarterback hits, an interception and 2.5 sacks.

In his career, Blackson has notched 179 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 27 quarterback hits, 8.5 sacks, four fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, eight passes defensed and an interception.

