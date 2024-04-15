Broncos sign unrestricted free agent DL Angelo Blackson to 1-year contract

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver has again added to its defensive line.

The Broncos signed unrestricted free agent defensive lineman Angelo Blackson to a one-year contract on Monday, the team announced.

Blackson is a nine-year veteran who has appeared in 128 games in his career and started 42 contests.

A fourth-round pick in 2015, Blackson has spent multiple seasons with the Titans (2015-16), Texans (2017-19) and Bears (2021-22). He also played for the Cardinals (2020) and Jaguars (2023).

Blackson played at least 40 percent of the defensive snaps in games in which he appeared from 2018-2022.

Blackson's most productive season came with the Bears in 2021, when he appeared in all 17 games and recorded 43 tackles, three tackles for loss, nine quarterback hits, an interception and 2.5 sacks.