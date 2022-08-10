Broncos sign two running backs, place Christopher Allen on injured reserve

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added depth at running back in the wake of another injury at the position.

On Wednesday, the team signed backs JaQuan Hardy and Stevie Scott, and in corresponding transactions, it placed outside linebacker Christopher Allen on injured reserve and designated Tyreik McAllister as waived/injured.

Hardy, a second-year player, spent the 2021 season with the Cowboys and appeared in three games. He rushed for 29 yards and a touchdown on four carries.

Scott, who previously played for the Broncos in the 2021 preseason, rushed for 23 yards on seven carries during his stint. After that experience, he played for the USFL's Michigan Panthers and rushed for 310 yards on 99 carries.