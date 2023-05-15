Denver Broncos | News

Broncos sign RB Tyreik McAllister, waive four players

May 15, 2023 at 05:17 PM
Aric DiLalla

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have signed running back Tyreik McAllister back to their roster, the team announced Monday.

Denver waived wide receiver Dallas Daniels, cornerback Darrious Gaines, tight end Kris Leach and running back Emanuel Wilson in corresponding moves. All four players were signed as college free agents ahead of rookie minicamp.

McAllister, a first-year player from Charleston, spent a portion of the 2022 season on the Broncos' practice squad after spending the offseason competing with Denver.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound player ran for 1,090 yards and 13 touchdowns on 143 carries during his final collegiate season.

The Broncos waived McAllister on Friday before signing him back on Monday.

