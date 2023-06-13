Broncos sign OLB Frank Clark

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added a proven pass rusher to their defense.

Denver signed outside linebacker Frank Clark, the team announced Tuesday.

The Broncos waived wide receiver Nick Williams in a corresponding move.

Clark, a three-time Pro Bowler, spent the previous four years of his career with the Chiefs. He recorded 23.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, an interception, 59 quarterback hits and 32 tackles for loss during that span.

He also tallied more than 50 pressures in each of the last two seasons.

The Michigan product started 55 regular-season games for the Chiefs during his Kansas City tenure and also started all 12 of the Chiefs' postseason games since 2019.

In Kansas City's two championship runs in 2019 and 2022, Clark had five and 2.5 sacks, respectively.

Clark's 13.5 career postseason sacks, including his tenure with Seattle, rank first among active players and third in NFL history.