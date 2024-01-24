Broncos sign NT Rashard Lawrence to future contract

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added a defensive player to their roster.

Denver signed nose tackle Rashard Lawrence to a future contract, the team announced Wednesday.

Lawrence, a 2020 fourth-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals, has appeared in 25 career games and started 13 games for Arizona from 2020-22.

The LSU product has recorded 30 tackles, four tackles for loss one forced fumble in his career.