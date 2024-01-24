Broncos sign NT Rashard Lawrence to future contract

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added a defensive player to their roster.
Denver signed nose tackle Rashard Lawrence to a future contract, the team announced Wednesday.
Lawrence, a 2020 fourth-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals, has appeared in 25 career games and started 13 games for Arizona from 2020-22.
The LSU product has recorded 30 tackles, four tackles for loss one forced fumble in his career.
The 6-foot-2, 308-pound player spent a portion of the 2023 season on the practice squads of the Dolphins, Panthers and Texans but did not appear in a regular-season game.