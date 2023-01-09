Denver Broncos | News

Broncos sign nine players to future contracts

Jan 09, 2023 at 03:36 PM
Ben Swanson

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As the Broncos begin their offseason, the team announced that it has signed nine of its former practice squad players to future contracts.

The players are WR Victor Bolden, G Parker Ferguson, CB Faion Hicks, CB Delonte Hood, DB Devon Key, RB Tyreik McAllister, OLB Wyatt Ray, OL Hunter Thedford and LB Ray Wilborn.

Four players — Bolden, Hicks, Ray and Wilborn — have played regular-season snaps in their young NFL careers, and Hicks, Ray and Wilborn each appeared in at least two games for the Broncos in 2022.

In recent years, a handful of Broncos future-contract signings have ended up making the team's 53-man active roster, including wide receiver Kendall Hinton, tackle Quinn Bailey, safety P.J. Locke, quarterback Brett Rypien and wide receiver Tim Patrick.

