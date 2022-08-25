Broncos sign ILB Jeremiah Gemmel

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added a young inside linebacker to their roster.
Denver signed inside linebacker Jeremiah Gemmel, the team announced Thursday.
The Broncos designated inside linebacker Barrington Wade as waived/injured in a corresponding roster move.
Gemmel, a rookie from the University of North Carolina, participated in Thursday's practice and will wear No. 51.
A 6-foot-1, 225-pound player, Gemmel started 38 consecutive games for the Tar Heels to end his career in Chapel Hill. He was voted a third-team All-ACC player as a senior in 2021 as he posted 75 tackles, seven quarterback hurries, 5.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, three passes defensed, an interception and a forced fumble. Gemmel also posted more than 75 tackles as a junior and sophomore.
Gemmel joined the 49ers following the 2022 NFL Draft, and he competed with San Francisco until he was waived when the team reduced its roster to 80 players. He posted two tackles in the 49ers' first preseason game.