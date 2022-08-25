Broncos sign ILB Jeremiah Gemmel

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added a young inside linebacker to their roster.

Denver signed inside linebacker Jeremiah Gemmel, the team announced Thursday.

The Broncos designated inside linebacker Barrington Wade as waived/injured in a corresponding roster move.

Gemmel, a rookie from the University of North Carolina, participated in Thursday's practice and will wear No. 51.

A 6-foot-1, 225-pound player, Gemmel started 38 consecutive games for the Tar Heels to end his career in Chapel Hill. He was voted a third-team All-ACC player as a senior in 2021 as he posted 75 tackles, seven quarterback hurries, 5.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, three passes defensed, an interception and a forced fumble. Gemmel also posted more than 75 tackles as a junior and sophomore.