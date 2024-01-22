Broncos sign DB Tanner McCalister to future contract

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos added a new young player to their offseason roster on Monday, signing defensive back Tanner McCalister to a future contract.

McCalister entered the NFL in 2023 as an undrafted free agent after a collegiate career that included four seasons at Oklahoma State and one at Ohio State. As a Cowboy, McCalister appeared in 41 games, starting 23, and recorded 78 tackles, 10 passes defensed, three tackles for loss and one interception. After transferring to the Buckeyes, he led the team in interceptions with three.

McCalister then joined the Browns and spent the regular season on their practice squad. Cleveland elevated him for three games, and he recorded two tackles. In the three games in which he appeared, McCalister logged 19 defensive snaps and 37 snaps on special teams.