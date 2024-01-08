Broncos sign 12 players to future contracts

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Following the conclusion of the 2023 regular season, the Broncos have signed 12 players to future contracts.

Denver signed running back Tyler Badie, quarterback Ben DiNucci, wide receiver Phillip Dorsett, defensive tackle Jordan Jackson, tackle Demontrey Jacobs, defensive back Devon Key, linebacker Durell Nchami, outside linebacker Ronnie Perkins, offensive lineman Will Sherman, wide receiver David Sills, defensive back Keidron Smith and cornerback Reese Taylor to deals.

All 12 players ended the season as members of the Broncos' practice squad. Several of the players — including Dorsett, Key, Perkins and Sills — saw action for the Broncos in 2023.