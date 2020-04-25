Denver Broncos | News

Broncos select G Netane Muti with 181st-overall pick

Apr 25, 2020 at 01:54 PM
Aric DiLalla

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos added another player up front by drafting Fresno State guard Netane Muti with the 181st-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Muti earned honorable mention All-Mountain West honors in 2017, which was his lone season as a full-time starter. That year, as a redshirt freshman, Muti started all 14 games for the Bulldogs.

He then, however, struggled with injuries over the next two seasons. Muti missed all but two games in 2018 with an Achilles injury, and he only played in three games in 2019 before suffering a Lisfranc injury. He also suffered an Achilles injury in 2016.

"My foot is doing great right now," Muti said Saturday in regards to the Lisfranc injury. "Everything's positive and moving in the right direction. [The] doctor is saying it's doing good, so everything's going well so far. I feel great, and I'm excited to be with the Broncos."

Muti was considered by several evaluators to be a Top 50 talent in the 2020 NFL Draft, but the injury concerns pushed him down the board.

"I think I'm the best guard in this class," Muti said. "I feel like they really got a steal. I'm just excited. I'm ready to give Broncos [fans] my all and go out there, learn from the older guys in the O-line room and just be a part of the family and just win games. I'm just excited."

In all, Muti started all 19 games in which he appeared during his three-year career. He started 17 games at left guard and two at left tackle.

Muti was the team's only underclassman to be named a team captain in 2019.

The Broncos previously drafted LSU center Lloyd Cushenberry III in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

