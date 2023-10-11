Denver Broncos | News

Broncos release WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey

Oct 11, 2023 at 02:48 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have made a roster move ahead of Thursday's game in Kansas City.

Denver released wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey from the active roster, the team announced Wednesday.

Humphrey, a fifth-year player, has appeared in all five of the Broncos' games this season. He's recorded four catches for 26 yards, and he scored a touchdown in the Broncos' Week 1 matchup against Las Vegas.

The Texas product appeared in the first game as a practice-squad elevation before signing to the 53-man roster following Week 1.

The Broncos now have one available spot on their 53-man roster.

