Broncos release WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have made a roster move ahead of Thursday's game in Kansas City.

Denver released wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey from the active roster, the team announced Wednesday.

Humphrey, a fifth-year player, has appeared in all five of the Broncos' games this season. He's recorded four catches for 26 yards, and he scored a touchdown in the Broncos' Week 1 matchup against Las Vegas.

The Texas product appeared in the first game as a practice-squad elevation before signing to the 53-man roster following Week 1.