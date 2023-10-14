Denver Broncos | News

Broncos release OLB Frank Clark

Oct 14, 2023 at 03:21 PM
Aric DiLalla

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have released outside linebacker Frank Clark, the team announced Saturday.

Clark signed with Denver ahead of the 2023 season and appeared in a pair of games for the Broncos.

He was ruled out of Denver's Week 6 game with an illness.

Clark recorded two solo tackles in his limited action with the Broncos.

During the Broncos' Week 6 game in Kansas City, Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper served as Denver's primary outside linebackers. Both Bonitto and Cooper played more than 65 percent of the snaps and combined for six tackles, one sack, four quarterback hits and two tackles for loss.

