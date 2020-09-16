Denver Broncos | News

Broncos promote CB De'Vante Bausby to active roster, sign OLB Isaiah Irving to practice squad

Sep 16, 2020 at 11:01 AM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have promoted cornerback De'Vante Bausby from their practice squad to the active roster, the team announced Wednesday.

Denver also signed outside linebacker Isaiah Irving to its practice squad.

The Broncos did not have to make a corresponding move on the active roster, as they had an open spot on the 53-man roster after placing Von Miller on injured reserve on Tuesday.

Bausby, a fourth-year player, appeared in five games for the Broncos last season and competed with the team during training camp. He was released by the Broncos as they trimmed their roster to 53 players, but he signed to the practice squad ahead of Week 1.

The Pittsburg State product started two games for Denver in 2019 and recorded 13 tackles and three passes defensed. He suffered a season-ending injury in Week 5 against the Chargers and was placed on injured reserve.

Bausby joins a cornerback group that includes A.J. Bouye, Bryce Callahan, Michael Ojemudia, Essang Bassey, Davontae Harris and Duke Dawson Jr.

Bouye suffered a shoulder injury during the first half of Monday's game against the Titans. After the injury, Callahan and Ojemudia served as the team's outside cornerbacks, while Bassey assumed the slot corner responsibilities.

Head Coach Vic Fangio did not yet have an update on Bouye's status when asked Tuesday.

Irving, meanwhile, is a fourth-year player who spent the first three years of his career in Chicago, where he recorded 27 tackles, one sack, four quarterback hits, a fumble recovery and a tackle for loss in 33 career games. In 2017 and 2018, Irving worked with Fangio, who was then the Bears' defensive coordinator.

Bradley Chubb, Jeremiah Attaochu and Malik Reed are the team's outside linebackers on the active roster, while Irving joins Derrek Tuszka on Denver's practice squad. The Broncos elevated Tuszka from the practice squad to the active roster for game day, but Tuszka did not play a defensive snap and has reverted to the practice squad.

