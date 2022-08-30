Broncos make series of roster moves to reach 53-player limit

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Ahead of Tuesday's 2 p.m. MT deadline, the Broncos have made a series of roster moves to reach the league-mandated 53-player limit.
The Broncos waived DL McTelvin Agim, T Quinn Bailey, DL Jonathan Harris, CB Faion Hicks, WR Kendall Hinton, G Zack Johnson, OLB Jonathan Kongbo, ILB Kana'i Mauga, CB Ja'Quan McMillian, G Netane Muti, G Michael Niese, RB Devine Ozigbo, TE Dylan Parham, S J.R. Reed, WR Darrius Shepherd and WR Seth Williams.
Denver also released veteran QB Josh Johnson, TE Eric Tomlinson and DL Mike Purcell.
In addition, the Broncos placed WR Brandon Johnson on injured reserve.
Players that are waived are subject to waiver claims by teams across the league. The veterans who were released are not required to pass through waivers.
The Broncos have also agreed to trade outside linebacker Malik Reed to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Denver will receive a 2023 sixth-round pick in exchange for Reed and a seventh-rounder.
Following the moves, the Broncos are now eligible to place waiver claims on players who were waived across the league and designate players for short-term injured reserve. The Broncos will also soon look to form their 16-player practice squad.
Here are the 53 players on the Broncos' initial active roster, from KJ Hamler to DeShawn Williams.