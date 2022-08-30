Denver Broncos | News

Broncos make series of roster moves to reach 53-player limit

Aug 30, 2022 at 02:22 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Ahead of Tuesday's 2 p.m. MT deadline, the Broncos have made a series of roster moves to reach the league-mandated 53-player limit.

The Broncos waived DL McTelvin Agim, T Quinn Bailey, DL Jonathan Harris, CB Faion Hicks, WR Kendall Hinton, G Zack Johnson, OLB Jonathan Kongbo, ILB Kana'i Mauga, CB Ja'Quan McMillian, G Netane Muti, G Michael Niese, RB Devine Ozigbo, TE Dylan Parham, S J.R. Reed, WR Darrius Shepherd and WR Seth Williams.

Denver also released veteran QB Josh Johnson, TE Eric Tomlinson and DL Mike Purcell.

In addition, the Broncos placed WR Brandon Johnson on injured reserve.

Players that are waived are subject to waiver claims by teams across the league. The veterans who were released are not required to pass through waivers.

The Broncos have also agreed to trade outside linebacker Malik Reed to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Denver will receive a 2023 sixth-round pick in exchange for Reed and a seventh-rounder.

Following the moves, the Broncos are now eligible to place waiver claims on players who were waived across the league and designate players for short-term injured reserve. The Broncos will also soon look to form their 16-player practice squad.

Meet the 53: The 2022 Broncos' initial active roster in photos

Here are the 53 players on the Broncos' initial active roster, from KJ Hamler to DeShawn Williams.

Denver Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler (1) during a NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
1 / 53
1 WR KJ Hamler

Denver Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler (1) during a NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) celebrates after an interception during the NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead in Kansas City Chiefs, Missouri. Photo by Gabriel Christus
2 / 53
2 CB Pat Surtain II

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) celebrates after an interception during the NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead in Kansas City Chiefs, Missouri. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Gabriel Christus
Russell Wilson during pregame warmups before the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
3 / 53
3 QB Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson during pregame warmups before the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Denver Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien (4) during a NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
4 / 53
4 QB Brett Rypien

Denver Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien (4) during a NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Randy Gregory at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
5 / 53
5 OLB Randy Gregory

Randy Gregory at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Brandon McManus during the Broncos' preseason Week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on August 20, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer)
6 / 53
8 K Brandon McManus

Brandon McManus during the Broncos' preseason Week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on August 20, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer)

David Dermer
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) catches a pass during the NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
7 / 53
10 WR Jerry Jeudy

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) catches a pass during the NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos wide receiver Montrell Washington (12) scores a touchdown during a NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
8 / 53
12 WR Montrell Washington

Denver Broncos wide receiver Montrell Washington (12) scores a touchdown during a NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos cornerback Michael Ojemudia (13) before the NFL preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
9 / 53
13 CB Michael Ojemudia

Denver Broncos cornerback Michael Ojemudia (13) before the NFL preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) catches a pass during the NFL game against the Washington Football Team on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
10 / 53
14 WR Courtland Sutton

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) catches a pass during the NFL game against the Washington Football Team on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (16) during the NFL game against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland , Ohio. Photo by David Dermer
11 / 53
16 WR Tyrie Cleveland

Denver Broncos wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (16) during the NFL game against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland , Ohio. Photo by David Dermer

Photo by David Dermer
Denver Broncos punter Corliss Waitman (17) during a NFL preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
12 / 53
17 P Corliss Waitman

Denver Broncos punter Corliss Waitman (17) during a NFL preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos wide reciever Jalen Virgil (17) during a NFL preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
13 / 53
17 WR Jalen Virgil

Denver Broncos wide reciever Jalen Virgil (17) during a NFL preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
K'Waun Williams at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
14 / 53
21 CB K'Waun Williams

K'Waun Williams at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Ben Swanson
S Kareem Jackson (22) during the NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Joshua Gateley
15 / 53
22 S Kareem Jackson

S Kareem Jackson (22) during the NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Joshua Gateley

Photo by Joshua Gateley
Ronald Darby smiles at practice on Day 3 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 29, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
16 / 53
23 CB Ronald Darby

Ronald Darby smiles at practice on Day 3 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 29, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) dives for a touchdown during the NFL game against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo by Gabriel Christus
17 / 53
25 RB Melvin Gordon III

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) dives for a touchdown during the NFL game against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos running back Mike Boone (26) during a NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
18 / 53
26 RB Mike Boone

Denver Broncos running back Mike Boone (26) during a NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos cornerback Damarri Mathis (27) during a NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
19 / 53
27 CB Damarri Mathis

Denver Broncos cornerback Damarri Mathis (27) during a NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Caden Sterns runs onto the field during pregame warmups before the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
20 / 53
30 S Caden Sterns

Caden Sterns runs onto the field during pregame warmups before the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) holds the ball up after an interception during the NFL game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
21 / 53
31 S Justin Simmons

Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) holds the ball up after an interception during the NFL game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos safety Delarrin Turner-Yell (32) during a NFL preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
22 / 53
32 S Delarrin Turner-Yell

Denver Broncos safety Delarrin Turner-Yell (32) during a NFL preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) runs for a touchdown during the NFL game against the New York Jets on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
23 / 53
33 RB Javonte Williams

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) runs for a touchdown during the NFL game against the New York Jets on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos cornerback Essang Bassey (34) in action on defense during the NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys in Denver, Aug. 13, 2022. (Photo: Eric Lars Bakke)
24 / 53
34 CB Essang Bassey

Denver Broncos cornerback Essang Bassey (34) in action on defense during the NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys in Denver, Aug. 13, 2022. (Photo: Eric Lars Bakke)

Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos safety P.J. Locke (37) during the NFL preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
25 / 53
37 S P.J. Locke

Denver Broncos safety P.J. Locke (37) during the NFL preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos linebacker Justin Strnad (40) during a NFL preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
26 / 53
40 ILB Justin Strnad

Denver Broncos linebacker Justin Strnad (40) during a NFL preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto (42) during a NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
27 / 53
42 OLB Nik Bonitto

Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto (42) during a NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (46) during a NFL preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
28 / 53
46 LS Jacob Bobenmoyer

Denver Broncos long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (46) during a NFL preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos linebacker Josey Jewell (47) during the NFL game against the New York Giants on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Joe Faraoni
29 / 53
47 ILB Josey Jewell

Denver Broncos linebacker Josey Jewell (47) during the NFL game against the New York Giants on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Joe Faraoni

Photo by Joe Faraoni
Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton (49) during the NFL preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
30 / 53
49 ILB Alex Singleton

Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton (49) during the NFL preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Jonas Griffith celebrates after a play during the Broncos' Week 18 game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on January 8, 2022. (Photo by Sam Weaver)
31 / 53
50 ILB Jonas Griffith

Jonas Griffith celebrates after a play during the Broncos' Week 18 game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on January 8, 2022. (Photo by Sam Weaver)

Photo credit: Sam Weaver/DenverBroncos.com/Sam Weaver Photography
Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper (53) during a NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
32 / 53
53 OLB Jonathon Cooper

Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper (53) during a NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) carries the ball after an interception during the NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gabriel Christus
33 / 53
55 OLB Bradley Chubb

Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) carries the ball after an interception during the NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos linebacker Baron Browning (56) picks up a fumble and returns it for a touchdown during a NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
34 / 53
56 OLB Baron Browning

Denver Broncos linebacker Baron Browning (56) picks up a fumble and returns it for a touchdown during a NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Billy Turner during practice on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
35 / 53
57 OL Billy Turner

Billy Turner during practice on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos center Luke Wattenberg (60) during the NFL preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
36 / 53
60 C Luke Wattenberg

Denver Broncos center Luke Wattenberg (60) during the NFL preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos guard Graham Glasgow (61) blocks on offense during the NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys in Denver, Aug. 13, 2022. (Photo: Eric Lars Bakke)
37 / 53
61 G Graham Glasgow

Denver Broncos guard Graham Glasgow (61) blocks on offense during the NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys in Denver, Aug. 13, 2022. (Photo: Eric Lars Bakke)

Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos guard Dalton Risner (66) and offensive tackle Garett Bolles (72) double tam Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (99) during the NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead in Kansas City Chiefs, Missouri. Photo by Gabriel Christus
38 / 53
66 G Dalton Risner

Denver Broncos guard Dalton Risner (66) and offensive tackle Garett Bolles (72) double tam Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (99) during the NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead in Kansas City Chiefs, Missouri. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles (72) blocks during the regular season NFL football game against Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday Jan. 2, 2022 in Inglewood, Calif. The Chargers won, 34-13. (Ric Tapia via AP)
39 / 53
72 T Garett Bolles

Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles (72) blocks during the regular season NFL football game against Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday Jan. 2, 2022 in Inglewood, Calif. The Chargers won, 34-13. (Ric Tapia via AP)

Ric Tapia/Ric Tapia, 2021
Denver Broncos tackle Cameron Fleming (73) blocks on offense during the NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys in Denver, Aug. 13, 2022. (Photo: Eric Lars Bakke)
40 / 53
73 T Cam Fleming

Denver Broncos tackle Cameron Fleming (73) blocks on offense during the NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys in Denver, Aug. 13, 2022. (Photo: Eric Lars Bakke)

Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos offensive tackle Calvin Anderson (76) during a NFL preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
41 / 53
76 T Calvin Anderson

Denver Broncos offensive tackle Calvin Anderson (76) during a NFL preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos center Quinn Meinerz (77) in an offensive stance during the regular season NFL football game against Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday Jan. 2, 2022 in Inglewood, Calif. The Chargers won, 34-13. (Ric Tapia via AP)
42 / 53
77 G-C Quinn Meinerz

Denver Broncos center Quinn Meinerz (77) in an offensive stance during the regular season NFL football game against Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday Jan. 2, 2022 in Inglewood, Calif. The Chargers won, 34-13. (Ric Tapia via AP)

Ric Tapia/Ric Tapia, 2021
Denver Broncos center Lloyd Cushenberry III (79) blocking during the NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Denver, Nov. 14, 2021. (Photo: Eric Lars Bakke)
43 / 53
79 C Lloyd Cushenberry III

Denver Broncos center Lloyd Cushenberry III (79) blocking during the NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Denver, Nov. 14, 2021. (Photo: Eric Lars Bakke)

Eric Lars Bakke/Eric Lars Bakke
Greg Dulcich at practice on Day 7 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 3, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
44 / 53
80 TE Greg Dulcich

Greg Dulcich at practice on Day 7 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 3, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Eric Saubert during the Broncos' preseason Week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on August 20, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer)
45 / 53
82 TE Eric Saubert

Eric Saubert during the Broncos' preseason Week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on August 20, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer)

David Dermer
Andrew Beck before the Broncos' preseason Week 1 game against the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 13, 2022. (Photo by Eric Lars Bakke)
46 / 53
83 FB-TE Andrew Beck

Andrew Beck before the Broncos' preseason Week 1 game against the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 13, 2022. (Photo by Eric Lars Bakke)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Albert Okwuegbunam before the Broncos' preseason Week 1 game against the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 13, 2022. (Photo by Eric Lars Bakke)
47 / 53
85 TE Albert Okwuegbunam

Albert Okwuegbunam before the Broncos' preseason Week 1 game against the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 13, 2022. (Photo by Eric Lars Bakke)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Denver Broncos defensive end Matt Henningsen (91) rushes the quarterback during the NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys in Denver, Aug. 13, 2022. (Photo: Eric Lars Bakke)
48 / 53
91 DE Matt Henningsen

Denver Broncos defensive end Matt Henningsen (91) rushes the quarterback during the NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys in Denver, Aug. 13, 2022. (Photo: Eric Lars Bakke)

Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (93) sacks Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during the NFL game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
49 / 53
93 DE Dre'Mont Jones

Denver Broncos defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (93) sacks Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during the NFL game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos linebacker Aaron Patrick (94) during the NFL preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
50 / 53
94 OLB Aaron Patrick

Denver Broncos linebacker Aaron Patrick (94) during the NFL preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Eyioma Uwazurike during pregame warmups before the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
51 / 53
96 DL Eyioma Uwazurike

Eyioma Uwazurike during pregame warmups before the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
D.J. Jones during practice on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
52 / 53
97 DT D.J. Jones

D.J. Jones during practice on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
DeShawn Williams during pregame warmups before the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
53 / 53
99 DL DeShawn Williams

DeShawn Williams during pregame warmups before the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
