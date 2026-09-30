 Skip to main content
Advertising

Denver Broncos | News

Broncos High School Tackle Coach of the Week: Ziere Banner

Sep 30, 2026 at 08:00 AM
260930_COTW

AURORA – The Center football team, led by first-year head coach Ziere Banner, is 4-0 and ranked No. 7 in 8-Man after going 0-9 last season.

Today, he is being recognized as the Broncos High School Tackle Coach of the Week. The Denver Broncos and CHSAA will continue to honor one flag football coach and one tackle football coach each week throughout the season.

Throughout the year, all Coach of the Week honorees will be recognized on the field during a pregame ceremony at Broncos home games.

Q&A with Ziere Banner:

What was your football background before becoming the head coach at Center High School?
I played high school football at Shoemaker High School in Texas. Went through some growing pains there. My freshman year, the team went 0-10. Next year, we went 1-9, and my junior year we went 2-8. My senior year we turned it around, made the playoffs for the first time in our school's history, and went 7-3 that year. From there, I took on a spot at (Texas-El Paso), and that was a tremendous experience playing at the Division I level. From there, I went to Adams State here in Colorado and finished my career there. I played in a Senior Bowl game down at Myrtle Beach (S.C.), and then after that, I stopped playing and wanted to get into coaching.

Did you have any prior experience with 8-man football before coaching at Center?
No sir, for the last two years, I was fortunate enough to be a grad assistant at Adams State and experience the complexity of the college game. But as soon as I graduated, Center offered me the job and I was just all for it. Eight-man, 6-man, 5-man, I was just all for getting my own opportunity to coach.

Coming into this season as a first-year coach, where did you decide to start with this program after they finished last season with a 0-9 record?
When you go into programs like that, obviously you need a culture change. That was my big thing. Getting the guys used to harder coaching and more strategic and tactical coaching. I feel like they bought into that right away, and that's why we're having success now. I grew up with some hard coaches, and that shaped me into the man that I've become. I've taken that with me all my life, so credit to my high school coaches. I believe in coaching guys hard and building relationships with them. I feel like that played a key role into my coaching style.

So is that how would you describe your coaching style or philosophy?
Yeah, I would say it's hard-nosed. I am more of an offensive guy, but being a head coach, I'm more ... up on defense now. I'm right at the age where I understood the older game of football, the physical game, and then I'm also at the age where I've seen the transition into the new age, the finesse game. I feel like I've gotten the best of both worlds, and it's shaped me into the hard-nosed coach that I am today.

With a 4-0 start to the season, have your expectations for the rest of the season changed?
I'm not really the guy that looks too far ahead. I know that we're doing well right now, but I'm constantly preaching that we go 1-0. We've got to go 1-0 this day, we've got to go 1-0 tomorrow, and we've got to go 1-0 this whole week. Then we can let the chips fall where they may, so we can be ready for anybody. We can line them up and see how it goes.

How do you keep your players from becoming complacent with this early success?
On Mondays, we have film, and that's more of a yelling session than anything. I still praise the good plays, but at the end of the day, if we win 40-0 or 12-0, I'm constantly in the film room. I'm just trying to get better, trying to see how we can get better and how we can evolve. I feel like me not being complacent is helping them from becoming complacent.

What does it mean to your team and this community to have this team? What does it mean to you as a first-time head coach?
This is tremendous. My wife is from out here, so it cuts deep in home base. These guys went 0-9 last year, so a lot of these seniors didn't win a lot of games in their whole career. Me seeing that, I get a good feeling, but at the end of the day, I'm always trying to get these guys better. I think just homing in on our craft and being technical every day, I feel like that's helping us.

Is there anything that I missed or anybody you want to give a shout out to that we didn't get a chance to speak about already?
I definitely want to shout out my players and assistant coaches. Coach Joe (Garcia) is a tremendous help. He was the head coach last year, and I'm glad I got to keep him on board. He's been a tremendous help with the Colorado game itself. I like to give a shout out to my AD (Adam Sperandio) and family. Especially my wife (Deidrah), she's the reason we're 4-0. I will give her all the credit because she helps me have a great mindset going into every day.

Related Content

news

'That's what's so special about being a Bronco': DL Zach Allen reflects on community impact, Denver fan base

On Tuesday, Allen distributed winter coats to elementary school students at Joe Shoemaker School.

news

Broncos High School Flag Coach of the Week: Austin Conway - Overland

The Overland flag football team, coached by Austin Conway, won four straight games in a span of seven days, and has improved to 5-3 for the season and is ranked No. 22 in 5A.

news

Broncos High School Tackle Coach of the Week: Ramon Enriquez, Pueblo County

The Pueblo County football team, coached by Ramon Enriquez, is 4-0 and ranked No. 3 in 3A.

news

Broncos High School Flag Coach of the Week: Colin Hart - Monarch

In its second season of flag football, Monarch, coached by Colin Hart, is off to a 6-1 start and the No. 5 ranking in 4A after going 9-7 last season.

news

Broncos High School Tackle Coach of the Week: Tyler Vincent - Olathe

Olathe, coached by Tyler Vincent, is 3-0 and ranked No. 4 in 1A just three seasons after not fielding a varsity team.

news

Broncos High School Flag Coach of the Week: Trevas McFail - Vista Ridge

Vista Ridge, coached by Trevas McFail, is off to a 5-0 start and the No. 2 ranking in 4A after going 7-8 last season.

news

Broncos High School Tackle Coach of the Week: Chris Lopez, Rangeview

Rangeview, coached by Chris Lopez, is off to a 2-0 start after defeating Gateway on Thursday in the Anvil Game.

news

Broncos High School Flag Coach of the Week: Jon Warga, Golden

In its second season, Golden is off to a 3-0 start under coach Jon Warga.

news

Broncos High School Tackle Coach of the Week: John King – Fleming

Having led Fleming to four 6-man state championships, John King, owner of 203 career victories, has another up-and-coming team on the rise.

news

Denver Broncos Foundation, Colorado Department of Education and Attendance Works launch Denver Broncos Attendance Network

The initiative is a learning network, comprised of 53 schools from thirteen districts and two BOCES, for school leaders focused on improving student attendance.

news

Broncos High School Flag Coach of the Week: Cody Jamison – Liberty

Liberty, a first-year program, started the flag football season by winning its first three games under coach Cody Jamison.

Advertising