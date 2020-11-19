Broncos focused on improving turnover margin as game vs. Dolphins approaches

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As the Broncos aim to rebound from a two-game skid and earn their second consecutive home win, the key to success may be as simple as holding onto the football.

During the team's 3-6 start, the Broncos have turned the ball over 21 times, which is the most by any NFL team. The Dolphins, meanwhile, rank fourth in takeaways as they've recorded eight interceptions and seven fumble recoveries.

"We talked about that today, especially playing the Dolphins who excel in that area of taking it away on defense," Head Coach Vic Fangio said. "This will be a very important week for us to take care of the ball. ... We haven't done a good job of that in several games this season, and it's come back to hurt us."

In Sunday's loss to Las Vegas, the Broncos moved the ball well at times, but untimely turnovers either cost them points on offense or led directly to points for the Raiders.

Denver must also improve its 27th-ranked third-down offense and 28th-ranked red-zone offense, but neither of those offensive elements will likely earn the Broncos a win if they cannot be more secure with the ball.

That begins at the quarterback position, as Drew Lock has thrown 10 interceptions in the last five games, including four against the Raiders. In the team's previous game, Brett Rypien threw two fourth-quarter interceptions against the Jets and three total interceptions. The Broncos have turned the ball over at least once in every game this year.

In all, Denver has won the turnover battle just twice — each time in a win — and has lost the turnover battle on five occasions. The Broncos rank 31st in turnover margin with a minus-12 differential. Miami, meanwhile, ranks fourth in that category at plus-five.

Denver's defense has forced just nine turnovers this season and ranks 24th in takeaways. In four of their games, they have not forced a turnover, though they've been better in recent weeks as they've taken the ball away at least once in four of the last five weeks.

"You have to have a conscious effort about it," Alexander Johnson said. "You have to be thinking about it. You can't go out there and just play — you've got to really be thinking about trying to get the ball out. One of the biggest things is punching at the ball, so I've just got to be able to do that a little better."