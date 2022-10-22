Broncos elevate QB Josh Johnson, LS Mitchell Fraboni to active roster for Week 7 game vs. Jets

"I thought he did a great job," Special Teams Coordinator Dwayne Stukes said of Fraboni. "Maybe he's getting a little bit better on his snaps, as far as consistency and hitting Corliss [Waitman] right where he needs to be so that he maintains his line, but I thought his short snaps on field goal were really good, and I thought his coverage was really good. He had two tackles in that game. Now, do we want him to make two tackles every week? No. But that's an extra player in coverage that we're gaining because of his ability to get down the field, 100 percent."