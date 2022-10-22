Denver Broncos | News

Broncos elevate QB Josh Johnson, LS Mitchell Fraboni to active roster for Week 7 game vs. Jets

Oct 22, 2022 at 11:52 AM
Aric DiLalla

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have elevated quarterback Josh Johnson and long snapper Mitchell Fraboni for Sunday's game against the Jets, the team announced Saturday.

Johnson will serve as the Broncos' backup quarterback after Russell Wilson was downgraded to out with a hamstring injury. Brett Rypien will start at quarterback for Denver.

Johnson, who has more than a decade of professional experience, will be active for the first time this season after joining the Broncos in free agency.

Fraboni, who signed to the team's practice squad ahead of Week 6, will be elevated for the second time. Teams are eligible to elevate each player on three occasions.

"I thought he did a great job," Special Teams Coordinator Dwayne Stukes said of Fraboni. "Maybe he's getting a little bit better on his snaps, as far as consistency and hitting Corliss [Waitman] right where he needs to be so that he maintains his line, but I thought his short snaps on field goal were really good, and I thought his coverage was really good. He had two tackles in that game. Now, do we want him to make two tackles every week? No. But that's an extra player in coverage that we're gaining because of his ability to get down the field, 100 percent."

Advertising