Broncos elevate LB Ray Wilborn, OLB Wyatt Ray to active roster for Week 18 game vs. Chargers

Jan 07, 2023 at 12:58 PM
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added depth at linebacker for their season finale against the Chargers.

The team elevated linebacker Ray Wilborn and outside linebacker Wyatt Ray on Saturday, Denver announced. The two players were also elevated for Denver's Week 17 game against the Chiefs.

Wilborn, a first-year player out of Ball State, saw his first NFL action in that game and received 14 snaps on special teams, according to Pro Football Reference.

The second-year veteran Ray has appeared in two games for Denver. In that span, he recorded two tackles as he played 23 defensive and 41 special teams snaps.

