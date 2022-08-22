Denver Broncos | News

Broncos designate DE Marquiss Spencer as waived/injured

Aug 22, 2022 at 01:26 PM
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After suffering a knee injury during practice a week ago, defensive end Marquiss Spencer has been designated as waived/injured by the Broncos.

Spencer left practice on Aug. 16 with a knee injury and while he was able to walk to the sideline, he later was taken on a cart to the locker room. He did not practice after suffering the injury.

The 2021 seventh-round pick out of Mississippi State spent much of his rookie season on the practice squad. He appeared in Denver's Week 17 game and assisted on a tackle.

