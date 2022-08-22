Denver Broncos | News

Broncos awarded RB Devine Ozigbo off waivers

Aug 22, 2022
Aric DiLalla

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added depth to their running back room.

Denver has been awarded running back Devine Ozigbo off waivers from New Orleans, the team announced Monday.

Ozigbo, who first appeared in an NFL game in 2019, has played in 21 games as a pro. He appeared in 19 games from 2019-20 and carried the ball 10 times for 28 yards. He also had 12 receptions for 65 yards with the Jaguars, and he played more than 40 percent of the special teams snaps in each of those two seasons.

In 2021, Ozigbo appeared in three total games for the Jaguars and Saints.

A former third-team All-Big Ten player, Ozigbo posted 12 touchdowns and more than 1,000 rushing yards in his final season in Lincoln.

