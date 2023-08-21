Denver Broncos | News

Broncos announce 2023 jersey schedule

Aug 21, 2023 at 01:03 PM
Aric DiLalla

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos will break out their alternate navy jerseys for a prime-time matchup.

Denver is set to wear its blue jerseys in a Week 11 "Sunday Night Football" meeting with the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High.

The Broncos previously announced the team will wear its Color Rush uniforms with their new alternate "Snowcapped" all-white helmets in Week 5 against the Jets and Week 16 against the Patriots.

Denver will wear its orange jerseys for the remainder of its home games, save for a Week 2 matchup with the Commanders. In the Broncos' second home game of the regular season, Denver will wear white jerseys at home for the first time since 2003. The Broncos, who will honor their Super Bowl XXXIII team during that game, also wore white in their world-championship win over the Falcons.

The Broncos will continue to switch things up in Week 3, as Denver will wear its orange jerseys in a road meeting with the Dolphins.

Denver is scheduled to wear its primary orange jerseys in home games against the Raiders, Packers, Chiefs, Browns and Chargers. The team will wear its road white jerseys in meetings with the Bears, Chiefs, Bills, Texans, Chargers, Lions and Raiders.

See below for a complete jersey schedule:

Week Opponent Jersey
Week 1 vs. Raiders Orange
Week 2 vs. Commanders White
Week 3 at Dolphins Orange
Week 4 at Bears White
Week 5 vs. Jets Color Rush
Week 6 at Chiefs White
Week 7 vs. Packers Orange
Week 8 vs. Chiefs Orange
Week 9 BYE -
Week 10 at Bills White
Week 11 vs. Vikings Navy
Week 12 vs. Browns Orange
Week 13 at Texans White
Week 14 at Chargers White
Week 15 at Lions White
Week 16 vs. Patriots Color Rush
Week 17 vs. Chargers Orange
Week 18 at Raiders White

