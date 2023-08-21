Broncos announce 2023 jersey schedule

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos will break out their alternate navy jerseys for a prime-time matchup.

Denver is set to wear its blue jerseys in a Week 11 "Sunday Night Football" meeting with the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High.

The Broncos previously announced the team will wear its Color Rush uniforms with their new alternate "Snowcapped" all-white helmets in Week 5 against the Jets and Week 16 against the Patriots.

Denver will wear its orange jerseys for the remainder of its home games, save for a Week 2 matchup with the Commanders. In the Broncos' second home game of the regular season, Denver will wear white jerseys at home for the first time since 2003. The Broncos, who will honor their Super Bowl XXXIII team during that game, also wore white in their world-championship win over the Falcons.

The Broncos will continue to switch things up in Week 3, as Denver will wear its orange jerseys in a road meeting with the Dolphins.

Denver is scheduled to wear its primary orange jerseys in home games against the Raiders, Packers, Chiefs, Browns and Chargers. The team will wear its road white jerseys in meetings with the Bears, Chiefs, Bills, Texans, Chargers, Lions and Raiders.