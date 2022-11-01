Broncos agree to terms on trade with Jets for OLB Jacob Martin

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have agreed to terms on a second trade that impacts the outside linebacking room.

After agreeing to terms on a trade that sent Bradley Chubb to the Dolphins in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick and other assets, Denver agreed to terms on a trade with the Jets for outside linebacker Jacob Martin and a 2024 fifth-round pick in exchange for a 2024 fourth-round pick. The deal is pending a physical.

Martin, a fifth-year player, started 14 games for the Texans last season and has recorded at least three sacks in each of his first four seasons. He posted 1.5 sacks through eight games in 2022 with the Jets. Martin also has recorded seven career forced fumbles to go with his 15 career sacks.

An Aurora native, Martin was selected in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.