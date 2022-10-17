Broncos activate S Justin Simmons, TE Greg Dulcich, CB Michael Ojemudia from IR

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Reinforcements have arrived.

The Broncos officially activated safety Justin Simmons, tight end Greg Dulcich and cornerback Michael Ojemudia from injured reserve on Monday, the team announced.

All three players are now eligible to play against the Chargers on "Monday Night Football."

The Broncos also elevated long snapper Mitchell Fraboni and safety Anthony Harris from the practice squad to the active roster.

Simmons last played in a Week 1 matchup with the Seahawks. The 2020 Pro Bowler recorded nine tackles and a fumble recovery as he battled through an injury.

Dulcich and Ojemudia have yet to appear in a game this season, as they were placed on IR following final roster cutdown ahead of Week 1.

The Broncos selected Dulcich in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, while Ojemudia has started 12 games since being selected in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Denver signed Fraboni to the practice squad earlier this week, and he won an in-week competition against Joe Fortunato. Long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer was placed on injured reserve after suffering an injury against Indianapolis in Week 5.

Harris, a veteran safety, was elevated in Week 5, as well. He played 17 special teams snaps for the Broncos.