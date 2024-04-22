 Skip to main content
An inside look at the Broncos' uniform design process for the 'Mile High Collection'

Apr 22, 2024 at 09:39 AM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The finished product has been revealed.

The Broncos on Monday introduced their new *Mile High Collection*, which features four jerseys, three helmets and 10 possible uniform combinations.

"It's made for Broncos Country," Broncos Chief Marketing Officer Hailey Sullivan said. "We've infused the heart of the fan throughout. Hopefully you've picked up on how purposeful [we were]. We wanted to infuse the fandom throughout — from the helmet to the fabric to every aspect of the jersey to the whole closet. I'm really excited. It's for Broncos Country."

The design process for the team's first new uniforms since 1997, though, may be just as impressive as the finalized threads.

The Broncos began the process nearly immediately after the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group joined the organization, and the team quickly polled its fans for their thoughts on a potential redesign.

More than 10,000 fans were consulted, according to Broncos President Damani Leech, and the majority of fans wanted new uniforms. The Broncos gathered data that showed fans preferred orange as the primary color and that a slight majority preferred the existing logo. Fans also offered their desire for a "classic design with modern elements," according to Leech. The team's players, too, expressed their hopes for new jerseys.

As Denver began the design process with Nike, the Broncos had several nonnegotiables in their wish list. Leech said the team wanted the flexibility to pair each of the three pant colors with each of their primary jerseys. The Broncos also wanted more than a slight tweak to the previous uniform design, and they wanted to add a throwback concept to their existing closet.

Nike began the design process by asking questions about the team's history and what resonated with the market, and an in-person visit to their Beaverton, Oregon headquarters that included Leech, Sullivan and Owner Carrie Walton Penner soon followed.

"Very involved," Leech said of the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group's involvement in the process. "Every meeting. Every Zoom."

Added Sullivan: "[We're] incredibly grateful for our ownership."

Photos: Broncos display new 'Mile High Collection' uniforms

Take a look as Broncos players and Miles the Mascot show off the variety of uniform combinations in the team's new Mile High Collection.

Tim Patrick during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
1 / 29

Tim Patrick during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper (0) during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
2 / 29

Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper (0) during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2024 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
3 / 29

Pat Surtain II during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton (49) during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
4 / 29

Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton (49) during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2024 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos linebacker Baron Browning (56) during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
5 / 29

Denver Broncos linebacker Baron Browning (56) during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2024 Denver Broncos
Jonathon Cooper during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
6 / 29

Jonathon Cooper during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz (77) during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
7 / 29

Denver Broncos offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz (77) during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2024 Denver Broncos
Marvin Mims Jr. during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
8 / 29

Marvin Mims Jr. during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick (12) during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
9 / 29

Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick (12) during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2024 Denver Broncos
Alex Singleton during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
10 / 29

Alex Singleton during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (19) during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
11 / 29

Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (19) during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2024 Denver Broncos
Garett Bolles during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
12 / 29

Garett Bolles during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
13 / 29

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2024 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos linebacker Baron Browning (56) during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
14 / 29

Denver Broncos linebacker Baron Browning (56) during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2024 Denver Broncos
Marvin Mims Jr. during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
15 / 29

Marvin Mims Jr. during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick (12) during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
16 / 29

Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick (12) during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2024 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
17 / 29

Pat Surtain II during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton (49) during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
18 / 29

Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton (49) during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2024 Denver Broncos
Javonte Williams during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
19 / 29

Javonte Williams during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
20 / 29

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2024 Denver Broncos
Quinn Meinerz during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
21 / 29

Quinn Meinerz during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles (72) during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
22 / 29

Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles (72) during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2024 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
23 / 29

Pat Surtain II during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
24 / 29

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2024 Denver Broncos
Jonathon Cooper during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
25 / 29

Jonathon Cooper during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton (49) during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
26 / 29

Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton (49) during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2024 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick (12) during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
27 / 29

Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick (12) during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2024 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
28 / 29

Pat Surtain II during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Miles the Mascot during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
29 / 29

Miles the Mascot during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2024 Denver Broncos
In the April 2023 visit that also featured several other team representatives, Nike worked with the Broncos to dive into three core pillars of the uniform design: authenticity, innovation and expansion.

"Authenticity is really important for us," Leech said. "A program with a strong history, [we] wanted to be grounded in that, rooted in that. But also innovation. It was great to hear from the Nike folks from a pure design standpoint, them talking about what it felt like in '97 [for the Broncos' previous redesign]. Or, [for] those who weren't there, how they study uniform history and how it felt like what we did in '97 was incredibly innovative. And so we still want to do that. We want to try to move the aesthetic forward, move the game forward."

And, from an expansion standpoint, the Broncos wanted to help attract the next generation of fan with its new uniform closet.

"We want something that new, young, diverse fan bases say, 'Wow, that's amazing. I want to be a part of that from a fan standpoint. I want to wear that from an apparel standpoint,'" Leech said.

The Broncos made it clear early in the process they wanted to keep their existing logo and colors, but the design still involved a slew of iterations before the team decided on a final concept.

"The number of iterations that we went through was pretty significant," Leech said. "I think we were in the double digits of different things of pants and jerseys and helmets. [Nike said,] 'What do you think about this design? What do you think about that design?' I think what was helpful to hear from them, because it was easy to sort of look at something and say, 'I don't like that jersey.' And they would say, 'Well, don't worry about that. What do you think about that stripe? What do you think about that color? What do you think about that shape? And we can bring that into the next iteration.' And that's how you end up with so many iterations over time."

Both the primary closet and the throwback design feature a number of intentional details, but the use of triangles to indicate elevation and the words "Broncos Country" being stitched inside the collar are among the key design elements.

"Pretty early, we liked that," Leech said of the use of triangles. "Now, where it showed up and all that iterated [was to be decided], but I think we loved the idea of that."

Added Sullivan on the inner-collar stitching: "Broncos Country, they are woven in thread into every one of our jerseys, all four in this closet. One, as a rallying cry to our players. Broncos Country is behind every single player. And two, as a nod to our passionate fan base."

Denver's new uniform — with each nod to Broncos fans and the Mile High region — will be held up this week by the Broncos' first-round pick, and the team will soon wear them in game action. The throwback and alternate jerseys can be worn a combined three times this season, and the Broncos will follow the plan from their alternate helmet rollout to create a year-long celebration of the new uniforms.

"I'm incredibly excited," Leech said. "I think it's a fresh take on our uniforms with this primary set. So it's not a dramatic departure from where we've been. I think we have great colors, great logo, great uniforms.

"It's a refresh that I think is really, really exciting."

A closer look at the Broncos' new 'Mile High Collection'

Enjoy an in-depth look at some of the details of the Broncos' primary uniform closet.

A look at one of the Denver Broncos' new uniform and helmet. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
1 / 29

A look at one of the Denver Broncos' new uniform and helmet. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
A new navy matte metallic helmet color pairs with both the home (Sunset Orange) and away (Summit White) jerseys. The primary logo continues on each side of the crown with a stripe of triangle clusters rising from the base of the helmet to the middle of the crown, signifying Denver's peak in elevation. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
2 / 29

A new navy matte metallic helmet color pairs with both the home (Sunset Orange) and away (Summit White) jerseys. The primary logo continues on each side of the crown with a stripe of triangle clusters rising from the base of the helmet to the middle of the crown, signifying Denver's peak in elevation. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2024 Denver Broncos
The sleeve cap represents a mountain peak, created from the linework in the jaw of the primary Broncos logo, and it highlights rugged terrain. The brighter contrasted semicircle above represents the sun rising and setting behind the mountain peak, and the dawn of a new day. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
3 / 29

The sleeve cap represents a mountain peak, created from the linework in the jaw of the primary Broncos logo, and it highlights rugged terrain. The brighter contrasted semicircle above represents the sun rising and setting behind the mountain peak, and the dawn of a new day. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Numberset takes designs cues from the franchise's current look, merged with a more classic block-style to create a modern font that's recognizable as the Broncos. And dissipating triangle perforations in front and back numbers nod to thinning air at the higher elevations. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
4 / 29

Numberset takes designs cues from the franchise's current look, merged with a more classic block-style to create a modern font that's recognizable as the Broncos. And dissipating triangle perforations in front and back numbers nod to thinning air at the higher elevations. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
A new navy matte metallic helmet color pairs with both the home (Sunset Orange) and away (Summit White) jerseys. The primary logo continues on each side of the crown with a stripe of triangle clusters rising from the base of the helmet to the middle of the crown, signifying Denver's peak in elevation. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
5 / 29

A new navy matte metallic helmet color pairs with both the home (Sunset Orange) and away (Summit White) jerseys. The primary logo continues on each side of the crown with a stripe of triangle clusters rising from the base of the helmet to the middle of the crown, signifying Denver's peak in elevation. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2024 Denver Broncos
The pant stripe merges jagged mountain with a standard pant stripe visual, representing summitting a mountain peak. 5280 sits centered vertically on the stripe to signify our altitude advantage. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
6 / 29

The pant stripe merges jagged mountain with a standard pant stripe visual, representing summitting a mountain peak. 5280 sits centered vertically on the stripe to signify our altitude advantage. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2024 Denver Broncos
Triangle perforations under the sleeve not only more-boldly convey the thinning air at higher elevation, but are also a nod to Colorado summit markers, outdoor performance gear aesthetics and a connection to the legacy built from the franchise's three Super Bowl championships in 1997, 1998, and 2015. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
7 / 29

Triangle perforations under the sleeve not only more-boldly convey the thinning air at higher elevation, but are also a nod to Colorado summit markers, outdoor performance gear aesthetics and a connection to the legacy built from the franchise's three Super Bowl championships in 1997, 1998, and 2015. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
"Broncos Country" is woven into the inner neckline to serve as a rallying cry to our players and represent the Broncos' passionate fan base. 5280 inside of the neck represents Denver sitting at 5,280 feet above sea level. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
8 / 29

"Broncos Country" is woven into the inner neckline to serve as a rallying cry to our players and represent the Broncos' passionate fan base. 5280 inside of the neck represents Denver sitting at 5,280 feet above sea level. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2024 Denver Broncos
Triangle perforations under the sleeve not only more-boldly convey the thinning air at higher elevation, but are also a nod to Colorado summit markers, outdoor performance gear aesthetics and a connection to the legacy built from the franchise's three Super Bowl championships in 1997, 1998, and 2015. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
9 / 29

Triangle perforations under the sleeve not only more-boldly convey the thinning air at higher elevation, but are also a nod to Colorado summit markers, outdoor performance gear aesthetics and a connection to the legacy built from the franchise's three Super Bowl championships in 1997, 1998, and 2015. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2024 Denver Broncos
The sleeve cap represents a mountain peak, created from the linework in the jaw of our primary Broncos logo, and it highlights our rugged terrain. The brighter contrasted semicircle above represents the sun rising and setting behind the mountain peak, and the dawn of a new day. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
10 / 29

The sleeve cap represents a mountain peak, created from the linework in the jaw of our primary Broncos logo, and it highlights our rugged terrain. The brighter contrasted semicircle above represents the sun rising and setting behind the mountain peak, and the dawn of a new day. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2024 Denver Broncos
The pant stripe merges jagged mountain with a standard pant stripe visual, representing summitting a mountain peak. 5280 sits centered vertically on the stripe to signify our altitude advantage. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
11 / 29

The pant stripe merges jagged mountain with a standard pant stripe visual, representing summitting a mountain peak. 5280 sits centered vertically on the stripe to signify our altitude advantage. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2024 Denver Broncos
A look at the Denver Broncos' new white matte metallic helmet, which pairs with the alternate (Midnight Navy) jersey. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
12 / 29

A look at the Denver Broncos' new white matte metallic helmet, which pairs with the alternate (Midnight Navy) jersey. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2024 Denver Broncos
A new navy matte metallic helmet color pairs with both the home (Sunset Orange) and away (Summit White) jerseys. The primary logo continues on each side of the crown with a stripe of triangle clusters rising from the base of the helmet to the middle of the crown, signifying Denver's peak in elevation. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
13 / 29

A new navy matte metallic helmet color pairs with both the home (Sunset Orange) and away (Summit White) jerseys. The primary logo continues on each side of the crown with a stripe of triangle clusters rising from the base of the helmet to the middle of the crown, signifying Denver's peak in elevation. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Triangle perforations under the sleeve not only more-boldly convey the thinning air at higher elevation, but are also a nod to Colorado summit markers, outdoor performance gear aesthetics and a connection to the legacy built from the franchise's three Super Bowl championships in 1997, 1998, and 2015. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
14 / 29

Triangle perforations under the sleeve not only more-boldly convey the thinning air at higher elevation, but are also a nod to Colorado summit markers, outdoor performance gear aesthetics and a connection to the legacy built from the franchise's three Super Bowl championships in 1997, 1998, and 2015. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
A look at the stripe of triangle clusters rising from the base of the helmet to the middle of the crown on the Denver Broncos' new white matte metallic helmet, which pairs with the alternate (Midnight Navy) jersey.
15 / 29

A look at the stripe of triangle clusters rising from the base of the helmet to the middle of the crown on the Denver Broncos' new white matte metallic helmet, which pairs with the alternate (Midnight Navy) jersey.

Gabriel Christus/2024 Denver Broncos
Numberset takes designs cues from the franchise's current look, merged with a more classic block-style to create a modern font that's recognizable as the Broncos. And dissipating triangle perforations in front and back numbers nod to thinning air at the higher elevations. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
16 / 29

Numberset takes designs cues from the franchise's current look, merged with a more classic block-style to create a modern font that's recognizable as the Broncos. And dissipating triangle perforations in front and back numbers nod to thinning air at the higher elevations. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
"Broncos Country" is woven into the inner neckline to serve as a rallying cry to our players and represent the Broncos' passionate fan base. 5280 inside of the neck represents Denver sitting at 5,280 feet above sea level. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
17 / 29

"Broncos Country" is woven into the inner neckline to serve as a rallying cry to our players and represent the Broncos' passionate fan base. 5280 inside of the neck represents Denver sitting at 5,280 feet above sea level. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2024 Denver Broncos
"BRONCOS" remains centered across the chest of the jersey above the number. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
18 / 29

"BRONCOS" remains centered across the chest of the jersey above the number. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2024 Denver Broncos
The triangle back neck label is inspired by the iconography of summit markers found in Broncos Country and signifies striving to reach the peak. It is applied using webbing material, reminiscent of outdoor performance gear. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
19 / 29

The triangle back neck label is inspired by the iconography of summit markers found in Broncos Country and signifies striving to reach the peak. It is applied using webbing material, reminiscent of outdoor performance gear. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Font is simplified for a cleaner look, with rounded interior corners as a nod to rounded edges on parks signage found across the Rocky Mountains. Number-set takes designs cues from our current look, merged with a more classic block-style to create a modern font that's recognizable as the Broncos. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
20 / 29

Font is simplified for a cleaner look, with rounded interior corners as a nod to rounded edges on parks signage found across the Rocky Mountains. Number-set takes designs cues from our current look, merged with a more classic block-style to create a modern font that's recognizable as the Broncos. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2024 Denver Broncos
A new navy matte metallic helmet color pairs with both the home (Sunset Orange) and away (Summit White) jerseys. The primary logo continues on each side of the crown with a stripe of triangle clusters rising from the base of the helmet to the middle of the crown, signifying Denver's peak in elevation. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
21 / 29

A new navy matte metallic helmet color pairs with both the home (Sunset Orange) and away (Summit White) jerseys. The primary logo continues on each side of the crown with a stripe of triangle clusters rising from the base of the helmet to the middle of the crown, signifying Denver's peak in elevation. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2024 Denver Broncos
The sleeve cap represents a mountain peak, created from the linework in the jaw of our primary Broncos logo, and it highlights our rugged terrain. The brighter contrasted semicircle above represents the sun rising and setting behind the mountain peak, and the dawn of a new day. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
22 / 29

The sleeve cap represents a mountain peak, created from the linework in the jaw of our primary Broncos logo, and it highlights our rugged terrain. The brighter contrasted semicircle above represents the sun rising and setting behind the mountain peak, and the dawn of a new day. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2024 Denver Broncos
Triangle perforations under the sleeve not only more-boldly convey the thinning air at higher elevation, but are also a nod to Colorado summit markers, outdoor performance gear aesthetics and a connection to the legacy built from the franchise's three Super Bowl championships in 1997, 1998, and 2015. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
23 / 29

Triangle perforations under the sleeve not only more-boldly convey the thinning air at higher elevation, but are also a nod to Colorado summit markers, outdoor performance gear aesthetics and a connection to the legacy built from the franchise's three Super Bowl championships in 1997, 1998, and 2015. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Numberset takes designs cues from the franchise's current look, merged with a more classic block-style to create a modern font that's recognizable as the Broncos. And dissipating triangle perforations in front and back numbers nod to thinning air at the higher elevations. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
24 / 29

Numberset takes designs cues from the franchise's current look, merged with a more classic block-style to create a modern font that's recognizable as the Broncos. And dissipating triangle perforations in front and back numbers nod to thinning air at the higher elevations. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
A look at the Denver Broncos' new white matte metallic helmet pairs with the alternate (Midnight Navy) jersey. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
25 / 29

A look at the Denver Broncos' new white matte metallic helmet pairs with the alternate (Midnight Navy) jersey. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
The sleeve cap represents a mountain peak, created from the linework in the jaw of our primary Broncos logo, and it highlights our rugged terrain. The brighter contrasted semicircle above represents the sun rising and setting behind the mountain peak, and the dawn of a new day. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
26 / 29

The sleeve cap represents a mountain peak, created from the linework in the jaw of our primary Broncos logo, and it highlights our rugged terrain. The brighter contrasted semicircle above represents the sun rising and setting behind the mountain peak, and the dawn of a new day. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2024 Denver Broncos
Numberset takes designs cues from the franchise's current look, merged with a more classic block-style to create a modern font that's recognizable as the Broncos. And dissipating triangle perforations in front and back numbers nod to thinning air at the higher elevations. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
27 / 29

Numberset takes designs cues from the franchise's current look, merged with a more classic block-style to create a modern font that's recognizable as the Broncos. And dissipating triangle perforations in front and back numbers nod to thinning air at the higher elevations. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2024 Denver Broncos
The front helmet bumper on the Denver Broncos' new uniforms represents Denver's elevation at 5,280 feet above sea level. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
28 / 29

The front helmet bumper on the Denver Broncos' new uniforms represents Denver's elevation at 5,280 feet above sea level. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
The sleeve cap represents a mountain peak, created from the linework in the jaw of our primary Broncos logo, and it highlights our rugged terrain. The brighter contrasted semicircle above represents the sun rising and setting behind the mountain peak, and the dawn of a new day. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
29 / 29

The sleeve cap represents a mountain peak, created from the linework in the jaw of our primary Broncos logo, and it highlights our rugged terrain. The brighter contrasted semicircle above represents the sun rising and setting behind the mountain peak, and the dawn of a new day. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2024 Denver Broncos
