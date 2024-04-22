An inside look at the Broncos' uniform design process for the 'Mile High Collection'

In the April 2023 visit that also featured several other team representatives, Nike worked with the Broncos to dive into three core pillars of the uniform design: authenticity, innovation and expansion.

"Authenticity is really important for us," Leech said. "A program with a strong history, [we] wanted to be grounded in that, rooted in that. But also innovation. It was great to hear from the Nike folks from a pure design standpoint, them talking about what it felt like in '97 [for the Broncos' previous redesign]. Or, [for] those who weren't there, how they study uniform history and how it felt like what we did in '97 was incredibly innovative. And so we still want to do that. We want to try to move the aesthetic forward, move the game forward."

And, from an expansion standpoint, the Broncos wanted to help attract the next generation of fan with its new uniform closet.

"We want something that new, young, diverse fan bases say, 'Wow, that's amazing. I want to be a part of that from a fan standpoint. I want to wear that from an apparel standpoint,'" Leech said.

The Broncos made it clear early in the process they wanted to keep their existing logo and colors, but the design still involved a slew of iterations before the team decided on a final concept.

"The number of iterations that we went through was pretty significant," Leech said. "I think we were in the double digits of different things of pants and jerseys and helmets. [Nike said,] 'What do you think about this design? What do you think about that design?' I think what was helpful to hear from them, because it was easy to sort of look at something and say, 'I don't like that jersey.' And they would say, 'Well, don't worry about that. What do you think about that stripe? What do you think about that color? What do you think about that shape? And we can bring that into the next iteration.' And that's how you end up with so many iterations over time."

Both the primary closet and the throwback design feature a number of intentional details, but the use of triangles to indicate elevation and the words "Broncos Country" being stitched inside the collar are among the key design elements.

"Pretty early, we liked that," Leech said of the use of triangles. "Now, where it showed up and all that iterated [was to be decided], but I think we loved the idea of that."

Added Sullivan on the inner-collar stitching: "Broncos Country, they are woven in thread into every one of our jerseys, all four in this closet. One, as a rallying cry to our players. Broncos Country is behind every single player. And two, as a nod to our passionate fan base."

Denver's new uniform — with each nod to Broncos fans and the Mile High region — will be held up this week by the Broncos' first-round pick, and the team will soon wear them in game action. The throwback and alternate jerseys can be worn a combined three times this season, and the Broncos will follow the plan from their alternate helmet rollout to create a year-long celebration of the new uniforms.

"I'm incredibly excited," Leech said. "I think it's a fresh take on our uniforms with this primary set. So it's not a dramatic departure from where we've been. I think we have great colors, great logo, great uniforms.