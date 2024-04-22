Broncos unveil new uniforms with announcement of 'Mile High Collection'

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos' new threads have officially arrived.

Denver revealed its first set of new uniforms since 1997, as the team unveiled the Mile High Collection that features bold and modern design inspired by Denver's proud tradition, Colorado's landscape and Broncos Country.

The Mile High Collection includes nine primary uniform combinations that feature elements of the Rocky Mountain region and the Broncos' existing logo and colors. The Sunset Orange (home), Summit White (away) and Midnight Navy (alternate) jerseys will be paired with interchangeable pants in all three colors.

The sleeve caps of the jerseys show a mountain peak created from the linework within the team's logo, while the under sleeve includes perforated triangles that recognize high elevation and pay tribute to iconic summit markets. A stripe with contrasting colors down the side of the pants will feature sharp edges as a nod to the Rocky Mountain peaks.

The metallic satin helmets in navy (home/away) and white (alternate) will feature a stripe of triangle clusters from the base of the helmets to the middle of the crown, symbolizing Denver's peak in elevation.