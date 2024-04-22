 Skip to main content
Advertising

Denver Broncos | News

Broncos unveil new uniforms with announcement of 'Mile High Collection'

Apr 22, 2024 at 09:03 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos' new threads have officially arrived.

Denver revealed its first set of new uniforms since 1997, as the team unveiled the Mile High Collection that features bold and modern design inspired by Denver's proud tradition, Colorado's landscape and Broncos Country.

The Mile High Collection includes nine primary uniform combinations that feature elements of the Rocky Mountain region and the Broncos' existing logo and colors. The Sunset Orange (home), Summit White (away) and Midnight Navy (alternate) jerseys will be paired with interchangeable pants in all three colors.

The sleeve caps of the jerseys show a mountain peak created from the linework within the team's logo, while the under sleeve includes perforated triangles that recognize high elevation and pay tribute to iconic summit markets. A stripe with contrasting colors down the side of the pants will feature sharp edges as a nod to the Rocky Mountain peaks.

The metallic satin helmets in navy (home/away) and white (alternate) will feature a stripe of triangle clusters from the base of the helmets to the middle of the crown, symbolizing Denver's peak in elevation.

"This has been a thoughtful, collaborative journey that's involved us listening to voices throughout all of Broncos Country to design the Mile High Collection, our modern and inspirational new uniforms for the Denver Broncos," President Damani Leech said. "We're grateful for the engagement and creativity of ownership, the players, our business and football leadership, Nike and especially the best fans in the NFL during this process.

Photos: Broncos display new ‘Mile High Collection’ uniforms

Take a look as Broncos players and Miles the Mascot show off the variety of uniform combinations in the team's new Mile High Collection.

Tim Patrick during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
1 / 29

Tim Patrick during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper (0) during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
2 / 29

Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper (0) during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2024 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
3 / 29

Pat Surtain II during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton (49) during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
4 / 29

Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton (49) during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2024 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos linebacker Baron Browning (56) during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
5 / 29

Denver Broncos linebacker Baron Browning (56) during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2024 Denver Broncos
Jonathon Cooper during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
6 / 29

Jonathon Cooper during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz (77) during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
7 / 29

Denver Broncos offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz (77) during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2024 Denver Broncos
Marvin Mims Jr. during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
8 / 29

Marvin Mims Jr. during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick (12) during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
9 / 29

Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick (12) during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2024 Denver Broncos
Alex Singleton during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
10 / 29

Alex Singleton during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (19) during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
11 / 29

Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (19) during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2024 Denver Broncos
Garett Bolles during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
12 / 29

Garett Bolles during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
13 / 29

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2024 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos linebacker Baron Browning (56) during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
14 / 29

Denver Broncos linebacker Baron Browning (56) during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2024 Denver Broncos
Marvin Mims Jr. during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
15 / 29

Marvin Mims Jr. during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick (12) during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
16 / 29

Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick (12) during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2024 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
17 / 29

Pat Surtain II during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton (49) during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
18 / 29

Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton (49) during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2024 Denver Broncos
Javonte Williams during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
19 / 29

Javonte Williams during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
20 / 29

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2024 Denver Broncos
Quinn Meinerz during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
21 / 29

Quinn Meinerz during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles (72) during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
22 / 29

Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles (72) during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2024 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
23 / 29

Pat Surtain II during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
24 / 29

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2024 Denver Broncos
Jonathon Cooper during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
25 / 29

Jonathon Cooper during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton (49) during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
26 / 29

Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton (49) during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2024 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick (12) during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
27 / 29

Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick (12) during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2024 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
28 / 29

Pat Surtain II during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Miles the Mascot during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
29 / 29

Miles the Mascot during production day for the unveiling of the Denver Broncos' new uniforms. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2024 Denver Broncos
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

"As we honor the championship tradition of the Broncos, we're also committed to innovation and growth during such a transformative time in franchise history. Our new uniforms — the Mile High Collection — boldly integrate elements of our past, present and future while paying tribute to Colorado and the Rocky Mountain Region we proudly call home."

In a collaborative process, more than 10,000 fans offered their feedback via a survey that influenced the Broncos' new uniforms. The process began more than two years ago, and Owner Carrie Walton Penner led a contingent including Leech and Chief Marketing Officer Hailey Sullivan on a visit to Nike's headquarters in April of 2023. Owner & CEO Greg Penner, the Broncos' football leadership and multiple players also provided their feedback throughout the design process.

The newly announced Mile High Collection is the Broncos' sixth primary uniform in team history.

In addition to the previously noted details, the jerseys will feature a classic block-style numbering and a nameplate font that is a nod to national parks signage around Colorado. The outer neck tag will include a triangle label that reflects summit markers, while the inner neck tag will feature "Broncos Country" and "5280" as a nod to Denver's fanbase.

Denver will celebrate the unveiling of the Mile High Collection with a launch party at the Broncos' team store at Empower Field at Mile High from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, April 22.

A closer look at the Broncos’ new ‘Mile High Collection’

Enjoy an in-depth look at some of the details of the Broncos' primary uniform closet.

A look at one of the Denver Broncos' new uniform and helmet. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
1 / 29

A look at one of the Denver Broncos' new uniform and helmet. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
A new navy matte metallic helmet color pairs with both the home (Sunset Orange) and away (Summit White) jerseys. The primary logo continues on each side of the crown with a stripe of triangle clusters rising from the base of the helmet to the middle of the crown, signifying Denver's peak in elevation. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
2 / 29

A new navy matte metallic helmet color pairs with both the home (Sunset Orange) and away (Summit White) jerseys. The primary logo continues on each side of the crown with a stripe of triangle clusters rising from the base of the helmet to the middle of the crown, signifying Denver's peak in elevation. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2024 Denver Broncos
The sleeve cap represents a mountain peak, created from the linework in the jaw of the primary Broncos logo, and it highlights rugged terrain. The brighter contrasted semicircle above represents the sun rising and setting behind the mountain peak, and the dawn of a new day. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
3 / 29

The sleeve cap represents a mountain peak, created from the linework in the jaw of the primary Broncos logo, and it highlights rugged terrain. The brighter contrasted semicircle above represents the sun rising and setting behind the mountain peak, and the dawn of a new day. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Numberset takes designs cues from the franchise's current look, merged with a more classic block-style to create a modern font that's recognizable as the Broncos. And dissipating triangle perforations in front and back numbers nod to thinning air at the higher elevations. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
4 / 29

Numberset takes designs cues from the franchise's current look, merged with a more classic block-style to create a modern font that's recognizable as the Broncos. And dissipating triangle perforations in front and back numbers nod to thinning air at the higher elevations. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
A new navy matte metallic helmet color pairs with both the home (Sunset Orange) and away (Summit White) jerseys. The primary logo continues on each side of the crown with a stripe of triangle clusters rising from the base of the helmet to the middle of the crown, signifying Denver's peak in elevation. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
5 / 29

A new navy matte metallic helmet color pairs with both the home (Sunset Orange) and away (Summit White) jerseys. The primary logo continues on each side of the crown with a stripe of triangle clusters rising from the base of the helmet to the middle of the crown, signifying Denver's peak in elevation. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2024 Denver Broncos
The pant stripe merges jagged mountain with a standard pant stripe visual, representing summitting a mountain peak. 5280 sits centered vertically on the stripe to signify our altitude advantage. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
6 / 29

The pant stripe merges jagged mountain with a standard pant stripe visual, representing summitting a mountain peak. 5280 sits centered vertically on the stripe to signify our altitude advantage. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2024 Denver Broncos
Triangle perforations under the sleeve not only more-boldly convey the thinning air at higher elevation, but are also a nod to Colorado summit markers, outdoor performance gear aesthetics and a connection to the legacy built from the franchise's three Super Bowl championships in 1997, 1998, and 2015. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
7 / 29

Triangle perforations under the sleeve not only more-boldly convey the thinning air at higher elevation, but are also a nod to Colorado summit markers, outdoor performance gear aesthetics and a connection to the legacy built from the franchise's three Super Bowl championships in 1997, 1998, and 2015. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
"Broncos Country" is woven into the inner neckline to serve as a rallying cry to our players and represent the Broncos' passionate fan base. 5280 inside of the neck represents Denver sitting at 5,280 feet above sea level. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
8 / 29

"Broncos Country" is woven into the inner neckline to serve as a rallying cry to our players and represent the Broncos' passionate fan base. 5280 inside of the neck represents Denver sitting at 5,280 feet above sea level. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2024 Denver Broncos
Triangle perforations under the sleeve not only more-boldly convey the thinning air at higher elevation, but are also a nod to Colorado summit markers, outdoor performance gear aesthetics and a connection to the legacy built from the franchise's three Super Bowl championships in 1997, 1998, and 2015. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
9 / 29

Triangle perforations under the sleeve not only more-boldly convey the thinning air at higher elevation, but are also a nod to Colorado summit markers, outdoor performance gear aesthetics and a connection to the legacy built from the franchise's three Super Bowl championships in 1997, 1998, and 2015. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2024 Denver Broncos
The sleeve cap represents a mountain peak, created from the linework in the jaw of our primary Broncos logo, and it highlights our rugged terrain. The brighter contrasted semicircle above represents the sun rising and setting behind the mountain peak, and the dawn of a new day. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
10 / 29

The sleeve cap represents a mountain peak, created from the linework in the jaw of our primary Broncos logo, and it highlights our rugged terrain. The brighter contrasted semicircle above represents the sun rising and setting behind the mountain peak, and the dawn of a new day. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2024 Denver Broncos
The pant stripe merges jagged mountain with a standard pant stripe visual, representing summitting a mountain peak. 5280 sits centered vertically on the stripe to signify our altitude advantage. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
11 / 29

The pant stripe merges jagged mountain with a standard pant stripe visual, representing summitting a mountain peak. 5280 sits centered vertically on the stripe to signify our altitude advantage. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2024 Denver Broncos
A look at the Denver Broncos' new white matte metallic helmet, which pairs with the alternate (Midnight Navy) jersey. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
12 / 29

A look at the Denver Broncos' new white matte metallic helmet, which pairs with the alternate (Midnight Navy) jersey. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2024 Denver Broncos
A new navy matte metallic helmet color pairs with both the home (Sunset Orange) and away (Summit White) jerseys. The primary logo continues on each side of the crown with a stripe of triangle clusters rising from the base of the helmet to the middle of the crown, signifying Denver's peak in elevation. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
13 / 29

A new navy matte metallic helmet color pairs with both the home (Sunset Orange) and away (Summit White) jerseys. The primary logo continues on each side of the crown with a stripe of triangle clusters rising from the base of the helmet to the middle of the crown, signifying Denver's peak in elevation. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Triangle perforations under the sleeve not only more-boldly convey the thinning air at higher elevation, but are also a nod to Colorado summit markers, outdoor performance gear aesthetics and a connection to the legacy built from the franchise's three Super Bowl championships in 1997, 1998, and 2015. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
14 / 29

Triangle perforations under the sleeve not only more-boldly convey the thinning air at higher elevation, but are also a nod to Colorado summit markers, outdoor performance gear aesthetics and a connection to the legacy built from the franchise's three Super Bowl championships in 1997, 1998, and 2015. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
A look at the stripe of triangle clusters rising from the base of the helmet to the middle of the crown on the Denver Broncos' new white matte metallic helmet, which pairs with the alternate (Midnight Navy) jersey.
15 / 29

A look at the stripe of triangle clusters rising from the base of the helmet to the middle of the crown on the Denver Broncos' new white matte metallic helmet, which pairs with the alternate (Midnight Navy) jersey.

Gabriel Christus/2024 Denver Broncos
Numberset takes designs cues from the franchise's current look, merged with a more classic block-style to create a modern font that's recognizable as the Broncos. And dissipating triangle perforations in front and back numbers nod to thinning air at the higher elevations. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
16 / 29

Numberset takes designs cues from the franchise's current look, merged with a more classic block-style to create a modern font that's recognizable as the Broncos. And dissipating triangle perforations in front and back numbers nod to thinning air at the higher elevations. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
"Broncos Country" is woven into the inner neckline to serve as a rallying cry to our players and represent the Broncos' passionate fan base. 5280 inside of the neck represents Denver sitting at 5,280 feet above sea level. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
17 / 29

"Broncos Country" is woven into the inner neckline to serve as a rallying cry to our players and represent the Broncos' passionate fan base. 5280 inside of the neck represents Denver sitting at 5,280 feet above sea level. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2024 Denver Broncos
"BRONCOS" remains centered across the chest of the jersey above the number. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
18 / 29

"BRONCOS" remains centered across the chest of the jersey above the number. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2024 Denver Broncos
The triangle back neck label is inspired by the iconography of summit markers found in Broncos Country and signifies striving to reach the peak. It is applied using webbing material, reminiscent of outdoor performance gear. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
19 / 29

The triangle back neck label is inspired by the iconography of summit markers found in Broncos Country and signifies striving to reach the peak. It is applied using webbing material, reminiscent of outdoor performance gear. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Font is simplified for a cleaner look, with rounded interior corners as a nod to rounded edges on parks signage found across the Rocky Mountains. Number-set takes designs cues from our current look, merged with a more classic block-style to create a modern font that's recognizable as the Broncos. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
20 / 29

Font is simplified for a cleaner look, with rounded interior corners as a nod to rounded edges on parks signage found across the Rocky Mountains. Number-set takes designs cues from our current look, merged with a more classic block-style to create a modern font that's recognizable as the Broncos. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2024 Denver Broncos
A new navy matte metallic helmet color pairs with both the home (Sunset Orange) and away (Summit White) jerseys. The primary logo continues on each side of the crown with a stripe of triangle clusters rising from the base of the helmet to the middle of the crown, signifying Denver's peak in elevation. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
21 / 29

A new navy matte metallic helmet color pairs with both the home (Sunset Orange) and away (Summit White) jerseys. The primary logo continues on each side of the crown with a stripe of triangle clusters rising from the base of the helmet to the middle of the crown, signifying Denver's peak in elevation. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2024 Denver Broncos
The sleeve cap represents a mountain peak, created from the linework in the jaw of our primary Broncos logo, and it highlights our rugged terrain. The brighter contrasted semicircle above represents the sun rising and setting behind the mountain peak, and the dawn of a new day. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
22 / 29

The sleeve cap represents a mountain peak, created from the linework in the jaw of our primary Broncos logo, and it highlights our rugged terrain. The brighter contrasted semicircle above represents the sun rising and setting behind the mountain peak, and the dawn of a new day. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2024 Denver Broncos
Triangle perforations under the sleeve not only more-boldly convey the thinning air at higher elevation, but are also a nod to Colorado summit markers, outdoor performance gear aesthetics and a connection to the legacy built from the franchise's three Super Bowl championships in 1997, 1998, and 2015. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
23 / 29

Triangle perforations under the sleeve not only more-boldly convey the thinning air at higher elevation, but are also a nod to Colorado summit markers, outdoor performance gear aesthetics and a connection to the legacy built from the franchise's three Super Bowl championships in 1997, 1998, and 2015. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
Numberset takes designs cues from the franchise's current look, merged with a more classic block-style to create a modern font that's recognizable as the Broncos. And dissipating triangle perforations in front and back numbers nod to thinning air at the higher elevations. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
24 / 29

Numberset takes designs cues from the franchise's current look, merged with a more classic block-style to create a modern font that's recognizable as the Broncos. And dissipating triangle perforations in front and back numbers nod to thinning air at the higher elevations. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
A look at the Denver Broncos' new white matte metallic helmet pairs with the alternate (Midnight Navy) jersey. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
25 / 29

A look at the Denver Broncos' new white matte metallic helmet pairs with the alternate (Midnight Navy) jersey. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
The sleeve cap represents a mountain peak, created from the linework in the jaw of our primary Broncos logo, and it highlights our rugged terrain. The brighter contrasted semicircle above represents the sun rising and setting behind the mountain peak, and the dawn of a new day. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
26 / 29

The sleeve cap represents a mountain peak, created from the linework in the jaw of our primary Broncos logo, and it highlights our rugged terrain. The brighter contrasted semicircle above represents the sun rising and setting behind the mountain peak, and the dawn of a new day. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2024 Denver Broncos
Numberset takes designs cues from the franchise's current look, merged with a more classic block-style to create a modern font that's recognizable as the Broncos. And dissipating triangle perforations in front and back numbers nod to thinning air at the higher elevations. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
27 / 29

Numberset takes designs cues from the franchise's current look, merged with a more classic block-style to create a modern font that's recognizable as the Broncos. And dissipating triangle perforations in front and back numbers nod to thinning air at the higher elevations. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2024 Denver Broncos
The front helmet bumper on the Denver Broncos' new uniforms represents Denver's elevation at 5,280 feet above sea level. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
28 / 29

The front helmet bumper on the Denver Broncos' new uniforms represents Denver's elevation at 5,280 feet above sea level. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Ben Swanson/2024 Denver Broncos
The sleeve cap represents a mountain peak, created from the linework in the jaw of our primary Broncos logo, and it highlights our rugged terrain. The brighter contrasted semicircle above represents the sun rising and setting behind the mountain peak, and the dawn of a new day. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
29 / 29

The sleeve cap represents a mountain peak, created from the linework in the jaw of our primary Broncos logo, and it highlights our rugged terrain. The brighter contrasted semicircle above represents the sun rising and setting behind the mountain peak, and the dawn of a new day. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Gabriel Christus/2024 Denver Broncos
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) sanctions girls flag football as high school sport with support from Broncos

Colorado is the 11th state in the U.S. to sanction girls flag football as a high school sport.
news

'It will bring back a lot of memories': Randy Gradishar, Billy Thompson, Rick Upchurch honored by Orange Crush-inspired throwback jerseys

"Bringing back the classic uniforms celebrating the 1977 team and the Orange Crush defense is just a great honor to us who played during that era," Hall of Famer Randy Gradishar said.
news

Broncos sign unrestricted free agent CB Levi Wallace to 1-year contract

Another veteran defender has joined the Broncos' roster.
news

An inside look at the Broncos' uniform design process for the 'Mile High Collection'

The design process for the team's first new uniforms since 1997 may be just as impressive as the finalized threads.
news

Broncos unveil 1977 throwback uniform honoring Orange Crush era

The Orange uniform and Legacy Blue "D" helmet pays tribute to the Orange Crush era and specifically the 1977 season when the Broncos made their first Super Bowl appearance.
news

The Broncos' top draft pick from each decade

This time, we're picking Denver's top draft pick from each of the Broncos' six-plus decades in the organization's history.
news

Broncos mock draft roundup: Analysts' projections for Denver as 2024 NFL Draft nears

The 2024 NFL Draft is less than a week away.
news

Mile High Morning: HC Sean Payton details Broncos' approach as voluntary offseason program begins

"I think the simple message [to the team] on Monday was, 'That's what we're doing right now,'" Payton said. "It's not football right now, it's getting our bodies [right]."
news

'It's got to be the right fit': HC Sean Payton, GM George Paton evaluate possibility of drafting first-round QB in 2024 NFL Draft

"We have flexibility, but we do know at 12, if we stand pat, we're going to get a really good player," Paton said.
news

'It means more to me than I can really express': Former Orange Crush defender Barney Chavous inducted into Colorado Sports Hall of Fame

"I'm [going] in with my teammates," Chavous said. "We all are one. … We're just coming back together again. I feel honored just to be in there with them."
news

A closer look at the draft-day trade histories of HC Sean Payton, GM George Paton ahead of 2024 NFL Draft

A slew of mock drafts have projected the Broncos will execute a trade and pick somewhere other than 12th-overall spot in this year's draft. But will they move up? If so, how far? Will they move back instead?
Advertising