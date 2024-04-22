Broncos unveil new uniforms with announcement of 'Mile High Collection'

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos' new threads have officially arrived.
Denver revealed its first set of new uniforms since 1997, as the team unveiled the Mile High Collection that features bold and modern design inspired by Denver's proud tradition, Colorado's landscape and Broncos Country.
The Mile High Collection includes nine primary uniform combinations that feature elements of the Rocky Mountain region and the Broncos' existing logo and colors. The Sunset Orange (home), Summit White (away) and Midnight Navy (alternate) jerseys will be paired with interchangeable pants in all three colors.
The sleeve caps of the jerseys show a mountain peak created from the linework within the team's logo, while the under sleeve includes perforated triangles that recognize high elevation and pay tribute to iconic summit markets. A stripe with contrasting colors down the side of the pants will feature sharp edges as a nod to the Rocky Mountain peaks.
The metallic satin helmets in navy (home/away) and white (alternate) will feature a stripe of triangle clusters from the base of the helmets to the middle of the crown, symbolizing Denver's peak in elevation.
"This has been a thoughtful, collaborative journey that's involved us listening to voices throughout all of Broncos Country to design the Mile High Collection, our modern and inspirational new uniforms for the Denver Broncos," President Damani Leech said. "We're grateful for the engagement and creativity of ownership, the players, our business and football leadership, Nike and especially the best fans in the NFL during this process.
Take a look as Broncos players and Miles the Mascot show off the variety of uniform combinations in the team's new Mile High Collection.
"As we honor the championship tradition of the Broncos, we're also committed to innovation and growth during such a transformative time in franchise history. Our new uniforms — the Mile High Collection — boldly integrate elements of our past, present and future while paying tribute to Colorado and the Rocky Mountain Region we proudly call home."
In a collaborative process, more than 10,000 fans offered their feedback via a survey that influenced the Broncos' new uniforms. The process began more than two years ago, and Owner Carrie Walton Penner led a contingent including Leech and Chief Marketing Officer Hailey Sullivan on a visit to Nike's headquarters in April of 2023. Owner & CEO Greg Penner, the Broncos' football leadership and multiple players also provided their feedback throughout the design process.
The newly announced Mile High Collection is the Broncos' sixth primary uniform in team history.
In addition to the previously noted details, the jerseys will feature a classic block-style numbering and a nameplate font that is a nod to national parks signage around Colorado. The outer neck tag will include a triangle label that reflects summit markers, while the inner neck tag will feature "Broncos Country" and "5280" as a nod to Denver's fanbase.
Denver will celebrate the unveiling of the Mile High Collection with a launch party at the Broncos' team store at Empower Field at Mile High from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, April 22.
Enjoy an in-depth look at some of the details of the Broncos' primary uniform closet.