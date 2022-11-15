2023 Pro Bowl Games voting now open

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Online voting for the NFL's annual all-star festivities is now open.

Fans can visit NFL.com/probowlgamesvote to submit their votes. These votes will help shape the rosters for each conference.

The Broncos had three first alternates for the 2022 Pro Bowl, as cornerback Pat Surtain II, safety Justin Simmons and left tackle Garett Bolles all were one step away from making it. Surtain, broadly considered one of the league's top cornerbacks, has earned widespread praise and could receive his first career Pro Bowl selection in his second season.

Now known as "The Pro Bowl Games," the event will differ from the usual Pro Bowl format for the first time in 2023.

Instead of a week of practices leading up to a typical AFC vs. NFC game, The Pro Bowl Games will now feature challenges "where players showcase their football and non-football skills in competitions," the NFL announced in September. At the end of the week, the AFC and NFC all-stars will then go head-to-head in a flag football game.