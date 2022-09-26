Denver Broncos | News

'When we needed it, he did it': Russell Wilson shows off vintage mobility to lead Broncos on go-ahead touchdown drive

Sep 26, 2022 at 12:18 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

DENVER — Ahead of the Broncos' "Sunday Night Football" matchup, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan noted the danger that comes with any battle against Russell Wilson.

"No matter how long you hold Russell and contain him, he always finds ways to make some plays," Shanahan said during a Wednesday call with Denver media. "You hope to limit those, but I can't tell you how many times you go against him and nothing's happening, and all of a sudden they score 21 points like that. That's what you've always got to be careful of."

The Broncos didn't reach the 21-point mark during Sunday's 11-10 win over the 49ers, but Shanahan's comments seemed largely prescient.

After a tough start in which the Broncos managed just 11 yards in their first three drives and went three-and-out eight times, Wilson and the Denver offense responded when it mattered most.

"I thought Russell was just unbelievable," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said. "When he started running around pockets, whether it collapsed, he stepped up into it instead of going backwards and was able to get some yards rushing. And also at the same time some scramble drills with the players. Hey, when we needed it, he did it. That's what he does."

Trailing 10-5 with 10:14 to play in the game, Wilson guided the Broncos on a 12-play, 80-yard drive that chewed up more than six minutes and gave Denver its go-ahead score.

"We knew that was a great football team," Wilson said. "That's a Super Bowl-caliber football team on the other side. How they play defense, they're coached really well and everything else. We also knew, and I told the guys earlier in the week, I've played these guys a bunch over the years. They're going to win some battles, that's for sure, but it's going to come down to the wire in the fourth quarter. It always has, and we were able to win in the fourth. I told the guys, despite us battling back and forth, back and forth, the game was still close. It was in striking distance. We just kept staying on it."

Four plays keyed the Denver drive, beginning with a 27-yard pass to Kendall Hinton on a third-and-10 from the Broncos' own 33-yard line. Wilson stood in the pocket, worked to his right and then moved to his left to deliver a dart on the run to Hinton, who found his way back toward the ball.

"Really in the fourth quarter, I had to kind of use my legs and take over and just kind of move around and find some first downs," Wilson said. "And then Kendall Hinton [made] that big play. I went left. I guess I can still go left. [I] hit Kendall — that was a big play by him."

Three plays later, on another third down, Wilson scrambled forward on third-and-6 for a 12-yard gain that pushed the Broncos down to the San Francisco 24-yard line. On the next snap, Wilson checked from a run play to a pass and found Sutton for a back-shoulder completion that traveled 19 yards.

"I ended up changing the play to Courtland," Wilson said. "He made a great play on that one-on-one. The line did a tremendous job of battling that whole drive. That's just believing."

Ahead of that drive, the Broncos posted just five plays of more than 10 yards. On the final drive, Denver recorded three such plays — and at least two were the direct result of Wilson's mobility.

Once the Broncos were in the red zone, they shed themselves of their previous woes. After an 0-for-6 start inside the 20-yard line, Denver converted its one opportunity on Sunday night. Melvin Gordon III bounded in off left tackle from one yard out, and the crowd erupted.

"[When] we scored that last touchdown, the place went nuts," Wilson said. "I think the ground was shaking."

For most of Sunday's game, the offense didn't face an easy task — and the results weren't necessarily pretty.

But when it mattered most, the Broncos responded.

"At the end of the day, it's all about finding a way to win," Sutton said. "That fourth-quarter drive, we found a way to get the ball in the end zone, and that's all that matters."

Related Content

news

'I think we're the best in the league': Broncos defense makes a statement in win over 49ers

"I feel like we're just getting our swagger back," Bradley Chubb said.

news

Following emotional win over 49ers, Broncos will look to continue stacking victories

"It felt like a playoff atmosphere," ILB Jonas Griffith said. "I think the guys, we all feel like we could do something special after that win."

news

Punter Corliss Waitman, Broncos' special teams key to victory over the 49ers

"[Special teams] got their job done as a unit when it mattered most," left guard Dalton Risner said.

news

Cover 4: Broncos earn 11-10 come-from-behind prime-time win over 49ers

These are the players and plays that led to the Broncos' Week 3 win over the 49ers.

news

#SFvsDEN live injury updates: OLB Baron Browning, DT D.J. Jones questionable to return

Browning suffered a knee injury, while Jones experienced a head injury.

news

WR Jerry Jeudy, CB Pat Surtain II among Broncos' starters active for 'Sunday Night Football' vs. 49ers

Six of the Broncos' seven starters who were listed as questionable for Sunday's game against San Francisco will be available to play.

news

Broncos elevate DE Jonathan Harris and WR Kendall Hinton for Week 3 game vs. 49ers

The two players will be able to provide more depth at positions that have recently been impacted by injuries.

news

Broncos vs. 49ers game predictions: Who the experts think will win in Week 3

Here are the final score and spread predictions from NFL analysts around the country for the Broncos' Week 3 game vs. San Francisco.

news

Denver Broncos vs. San Francisco 49ers: How to watch, listen and live stream

How to watch, listen to and live stream Denver Broncos vs. San Francisco 49ers on September 25, 2022.

news

Burning Questions: Can the Broncos' offense capitalize against a tough 49ers defense?

San Francisco has had plenty of success in recent years, as the 49ers advanced to a Super Bowl and made an NFC Championship Game appearance last season. In this Week 3 matchup, the Broncos are embracing that challenge.

news

Injury Report: Jerry Jeudy returns to practice, among 10 Broncos listed as questionable for matchup with 49ers

"He's doing a good job," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said of Jeudy. "He's doing everything he can. He wants to be out there. He wants to be out there for the team. We'll see, continually, day by day."

Advertising