'To see how much fight I've got in me is incredible': KJ Hamler reflects on receiving Broncos' Ed Block Courage Award

Hamler has endured unimaginable hardship over the past year, but he consistently maintains a positive attitude and a remarkable work ethic.

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who has been alongside Hamler since they both were drafted by the Broncos in 2020, has witnessed Hamler's journey through the highs and the lows, and Jeudy said he has been inspired by his teammate's resilience.

"He's been through a lot of injuries, a lot of personal stuff that was going on within his life, and just showed the type of character he is, coming in and out with just a great energy, great personality each and every day, even though he's battling through a lot of stuff in the real world," Jeudy said. "That's just the type of person KJ is, so he's just overcoming the obstacles throughout life and still having a smile at the end of the day."

Receiving the Broncos' Ed Block Courage Award is a testament to Hamler's perseverance though a time in his life that has been both physically and mentally strenuous. As an honor that is voted on by the players, it also speaks to how Hamler has served as a role model for his teammates.

Perhaps no one on the team understands the significance of this award more than wide receiver Courtland Sutton, who was the Broncos' winner in 2021 after returning from his own ACL injury.

"It's huge for him," Sutton said. "I'm so excited for him, and it's such an honor for him to get that award. There's nobody that's more deserving, I would think, on the team because of the unique situation that he had been given, having two almost career-ending injuries. ... He just had this determination to get back out there and get [back] to being himself. Watching him do that, man, it's inspiring to see him have that juice because it reminded me of myself and Albert [Okwuegbunam] and the guys when we were going through our rehab. Understanding the mindset you have to have, he went about it the right way. Every day he came in, he was ready to work, and it got him back onto the field. I'm just proud of him, because with him being one of the young guys in my room, you want to see all those guys have success."

While many believed his football career may have been over, Hamler was back on the field running routes in early June — just over eight months after suffering his injury. He continues to battle as he recovers from a hamstring injury, but this award is proof that no matter the challenge, Hamler is committed to overcoming it.