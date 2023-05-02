'The shock waves may never subside': An oral history of the Broncos' franchise-altering trade for John Elway

THE DRAFT

The Baltimore Colts held the No. 1 pick in the 1983 draft, but Elway — also a serious MLB prospect — publicly announced ahead of the draft he would play baseball rather than play for the Colts. According to reports from the time, Elway was reluctant to play for Colts head coach Frank Kush.

Baltimore Evening Sun reporter Clark Judge*: ["Colts general manager] Ernie Accorsi just was adamant: 'I'm not going to trade him. There's no way.' I had just done one year on the beat and I was relatively new there, so I remember sitting in Ernie's office after he came back from going to see John work out at Stanford. You've got to realize, this is a time before there's any internet or mass communication. He'd gone out to the other [side of the] world. I talked to him privately and he said, 'This guy can make all the throws. He one of the most talented quarterbacks I've ever seen, and I'm not trading away the next Johnny Unitas. I'm not going to go to my grave being known as the guy who traded away the next Johnny Unitas. I'm not doing it.' Pretty clear where he stood."

By the time the draft arrived, Elway's stance was also evident.

Judge*: "He's not going to play for Baltimore, at least that's what he says. Ernie was convinced that that would change with time. If you could draft him, keep him. Where's he going to go? He's going to play somewhere this year. He's not going to sit out the year. Would he play baseball? No, I don't think he would. Is it a gamble? He didn't think it was a gamble. He thought eventually he'd come around and he'd play with Baltimore."

With that belief, Accorsi and the Colts selected Elway with the first-overall pick in the draft.

Judge*: "Ernie was adamant. If you knew Ernie Accorsi, you knew how principled and steadfast he is in his belief. When he believes something, he sticks to it. One of the smartest GMs I've ever been around. One of the most principled guys I've ever been around and a guy who loved the city of Baltimore and loved the Colts and was going to do the right thing for the Baltimore Colts, which is, 'I'm going to take the guy at the top of the board. I don't care whether he says he's not going to play or not, I'm taking the guy at the top of our board and everybody's board.' It's John Elway. It's not even close. It's John Elway."

Saccomano*: "There's all kinds of talk about who's going to get him, because he's said he doesn't want to play for the Colts. … The Colts took him, and I can still remember Charlie Lee, at that time my boss, leaning over the railing and saying, 'I can't believe they took him. I can't believe they took him.' … That same day, everybody, including the Broncos, are making plans to try to trade for Elway."

An April 30 story in The Baltimore Sun suggested the Colts "have no second thoughts about their decision to draft John Elway." The writer, Vito Stellino, reported the Raiders offered three first-round picks and quarterback Marc Wilson, while the Chargers offered a package that included the 20th- and 22nd-overall picks. The Raiders reportedly made a "furious last minute attempt to land Elway" by trying to acquire another top-10 pick, Stellino wrote. The Raiders were unable to close the deal, and Stellino reported the Colts wanted a top-eight pick to land Chris Hinton, Jimbo Covert or Bruce Matthews. New England and Washington also made late pushes for Elway. Stellino's article on the trade offers ended with the lone mention of Elway's eventual team: "The Denver Broncos never really came up with a good offer."

The tide, though, shifted following the draft. Colts owner Robert Irsay instructed Accorsi to trade Elway, citing the prospect's unwillingness to play in Baltimore. Accorsi held his ground, but the Colts' owner took command of the situation.

Judge*: "I'll never forget, Ernie said [when] the owner walked out, 'I knew there was probably a pretty good chance we were going to lose him, because he was going to take charge.' That's what happened within a week."

Kaiser and the Broncos, who weren't previously considered contenders for Elway, saw an opening to make a deal.

Saccomano*: "Every team in football is calling the Colts. They're calling Ernie Accorsi, the general manager, or they're calling Frank Kush, the head coach. Nobody's calling Bob Irsay. They're calling the wrong guy. Edgar Kaiser is maintaining contact with Bob Irsay.

"Edgar Kaiser calls and he says 'Hey, Bob, what a great move you made. Oh, boy. Elway. Undoubtedly he'll play for you. When he meets you and knows the kind of man you are and the kind of ownership you've got and the kind of team you have in Baltimore, he's going to play for you.' Then 20 minutes into it, 'By the way, just saying. If some how, some way, you decide to trade him, for some reason, the Broncos are also interested.'

"He stands up, he walks toward me and says, 'We are halfway toward Elway. We have halfway to go.'"