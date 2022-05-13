Denver Broncos | News

Presented by Chevron

Presented by

TE Greg Dulcich signs rookie contract

May 13, 2022 at 08:11 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/centerpiece/homepage/2015/07-July/SwansonBen.jpg
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

220513_dulcich

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos third-round pick Greg Dulcich has signed his first NFL contract.

The former UCLA tight end, whom Denver selected with the 80th-overall pick, inked his deal with the Broncos on Friday, the team announced.

At UCLA, Dulcich was one of the country's most efficient receiving threats in college football, particularly over his final two seasons. In his final 18 games, Dulcich caught 68 passes for 1,242 yards. That average of 18.3 yards per reception displays the kind of ability Dulcich has to create big plays after the catch.

"When you have a guy that can stretch the field like he can, it's really exciting," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said after the second day of the draft. "… It's not just the intermediate stuff — but the [impact he makes is] truly down the field. At the same time, the ability to strain and block in the run game. I think he showed a lot of stuff."

Dulcich, who totaled 10 touchdown receptions over his last two college seasons, was a first-team All-Pac 12 selection in 2021 and a second-team All-Pac 12 pick in 2020.

He now joins a position group with the Broncos that features Albert Okwuegbunam, Eric Tomlinson, Eric Saubert and Andrew Beck.

Dulcich will take the field for the first time as a Bronco on Friday for the start of the team's rookie minicamp.

Related Content

news

Broncos sign 13 college free agents

In 17 of the last 18 seasons, the team has had an undrafted rookie make its initial 53-man active roster.

news

Broncos sign five Day 3 picks to their rookie contracts

The Broncos begin rookie minicamp on Friday.

news

OLB Nik Bonitto signs rookie contract

The Broncos selected Bonitto in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the 64th-overall pick.

news

Broncos sign TE Eric Saubert to one-year deal

news

Broncos sign CBs Bless Austin and Donnie Lewis Jr., WR Trey Quinn

The three players took part in the team's voluntary veteran minicamp on a tryout basis.

news

Broncos sign RB Melvin Gordon III to one-year deal

During his two seasons in Denver, Gordon carried the ball 418 times for 1,904 yards and a team-high 17 touchdowns.

news

OLB Malik Reed signs restricted free agent tender

The Broncos' two remaining exclusive rights free agents also signed their tenders.

news

Broncos sign safety Kareem Jackson to new one-year contract

The hard-hitting safety will return to Denver for the 2022 season.

news

Broncos sign OL Billy Turner to one-year contract

Turner, who spent nearly three seasons with the Broncos from 2016-2018, started every game in which he played for the Packers over the last three years.

news

Broncos sign CB K'Waun Williams to two-year deal

In his five seasons in San Francisco, Williams recorded four interceptions, 17 passes defensed, eight forced fumbles, five sacks, 19 tackles for loss and nine quarterback hits.

news

Broncos agree to terms with S J.R. Reed on one-year deal

Advertising