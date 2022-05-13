TE Greg Dulcich signs rookie contract

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos third-round pick Greg Dulcich has signed his first NFL contract.

The former UCLA tight end, whom Denver selected with the 80th-overall pick, inked his deal with the Broncos on Friday, the team announced.

At UCLA, Dulcich was one of the country's most efficient receiving threats in college football, particularly over his final two seasons. In his final 18 games, Dulcich caught 68 passes for 1,242 yards. That average of 18.3 yards per reception displays the kind of ability Dulcich has to create big plays after the catch.

"When you have a guy that can stretch the field like he can, it's really exciting," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said after the second day of the draft. "… It's not just the intermediate stuff — but the [impact he makes is] truly down the field. At the same time, the ability to strain and block in the run game. I think he showed a lot of stuff."

Dulcich, who totaled 10 touchdown receptions over his last two college seasons, was a first-team All-Pac 12 selection in 2021 and a second-team All-Pac 12 pick in 2020.

He now joins a position group with the Broncos that features Albert Okwuegbunam, Eric Tomlinson, Eric Saubert and Andrew Beck.