Punter Corliss Waitman named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Sep 28, 2022 at 06:30 AM
Aric DiLalla

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Following an impressive performance that was critical in the Broncos' 11-10 win over the 49ers, punter Corliss Waitman has been named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week, the NFL announced Wednesday.

In Denver's Week 3 win, Waitman punted 10 times, averaged 47.6 gross yards per punt and had six punts downed inside the 20-yard line. Waitman was the first punter in more than three years to have at least six punts downed inside the 20-yard line without a touchback.

Waitman's six punts downed inside the 20 were also a franchise single-game record.

Two of Waitman's punts pinned the 49ers inside the 5-yard line, and his effort in the third quarter led to a safety for the Broncos.

"[The safety] really started watching Corliss," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said after the game. "Corliss punting that ball back there, pinning them back continually throughout the game, giving them such a long field."

Waitman earned a game ball for his performance, which kept the 49ers backed up and on their own side of the field. As the Broncos' offense struggled to find its footing, Waitman helped ensure San Francisco's average starting point was its own 22-yard line.

The Broncos' new punter's performance was also somewhat historic. Denver was the first team to win a game while punting 10 times since the Broncos accomplished the feat in 2016 against the Jaguars in 2016.

Waitman is the first Broncos player to be named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week since Brandon McManus earned the honor in Week 14 last season. This week's award marks the 32nd time in franchise history that a Bronco has garnered AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

