Player Q&A: Dalton Risner discusses responsibility of protecting Russell Wilson

What have you liked about Coach Hackett and this new offensive scheme?

"There's a lot of new, there [are] a lot of different things that we do in terms of fly motion and motion and shifts, and different formations, multiple runs out of the same formation, play[-action] pass. There's a lot of different things going on, so I think it's really, really hard for the defense to understand what's going on a lot of the time, and I really like that. We present a lot of confusion to defenses — we play with the whole playbook that we have. That's been one of the coolest things I've been able to see since this new staff has [come] in. When it comes to Hackett, I love his positive energy, yet his willingness to get the work done and know when it's time to get down to business. I think that he's a great player's coach."

The defense has put an emphasis on the pass rush this year. Going up against this defensive front every day, what have you seen from them?

"They're really good. We've always had a great defense for the past few years. You've got D.J. Jones who can stuff the run, but he's also very powerful in the pass. You have Dre'Mont [Jones] who is super quick and elusive and has great hands, but he also has a lot of power. I think that there's a lot of great dudes on this defensive front. Randy Gregory's coming back, you've got Bradley Chubb, Josey Jewell flying around. These guys are going to be really good. I think that that's going to be a very strong point of our team this year."

How do you feel about your game in your fourth season, compared to previous years?

"I think that I've made a huge jump. I've been a guy that I feel like has played really well for my first three years in the league. I've been super consistent, I've missed maybe one or two games, I've started every game other than that. I feel like I've been a consistent offensive lineman that's continuously put in that work. I think going into Year 4, I feel I just fit this scheme better than any scheme I've really had before. I've lost 25 pounds — I went from 325 to 300 pounds — and I feel really good. So I'm excited."

Garett Bolles has been another staple of this offensive line for a while. What have you learned from him over the years?

"G.B., he's a story about resilience and perseverance. When he first got in the league as a first-round pick, he had a few years that I think he was kind of struggling. He had a choice to make — there's two types of people in this world, the people that say, 'When things get tough, I'll step down,' or, when things get tough, they go the other way and say, 'I'm going to prove everyone wrong.' I have to give [a] hats off to him, I think he did that. He put his head down, he worked really hard, he's improved his game a lot. He's cleaned up a lot of those things that he needed to get cleaned up. He's continuing to be a better and better player and a better and better leader."

Your wife is popular on TikTok. Do you have a favorite TikTok trend?

"I'm not a fan of TikTok, but I'm a fan of Whitney, and I'm so proud of her and proud of what she does. I don't have any social media, I try to stay off of it, but any TikTok that Whitney Risner does, I'm a huge fan. That's my girl."

What do you like to do away from the football field?