Denver Broncos | News

Peyton Manning announces annual '18 to 88' scholarship to benefit local high school athletes in Demaryius Thomas' memory

May 04, 2022 at 08:02 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

220504_Manning_story
Gabriel Christus/Gabriel Christus

DENVER — Ring of Fame Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning and the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame have partnered to fund a scholarship in honor of the late Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas.

Manning announced the "18 to 88" scholarship grant, which will be awarded to a local high school senior athlete who has overcome some form of adversity. The $10,000 grant will be awarded annually at the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame banquet following a nomination process that will include high school coaches.

"I'm incredibly proud, along with our PeyBack Foundation to partner with the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame to create the '18 to 88' scholarship grant to honor the life and legacy of my friend Demaryius Thomas," Manning said Wednesday. "… D.T. was a special teammate and special person. On the field, he was the most unselfish person and teammate I ever played with. He always put the team before himself. He also was a great, great man off the field. He was a hero to my kids like he was to so many others, and he made a tremendous impact on this community. None of what Demaryius Thomas accomplished in his life — all-conference wide receiver at Georgia Tech, first-round NFL Draft pick, five-time Pro Bowler, NFL champion — came easily. He overcame great adversity throughout his childhood and grew up to become a role model for others. It's only fitting that this '18 to 88' scholarship will identify and reward annually a Denver high school athlete who, like Demaryius, has overcome adversity to accomplish their goals."

Manning recently endowed a scholarship at Georgia Tech to benefit students from Thomas' hometown, but he wanted to also recognize his former teammate's impact in Colorado.

"I wanted to do something for him in Denver where he made his mark as an NFL player and had such a big impact on this community," Manning said. "… [We're] trying to keep Demaryius' legacy alive, but also paying it forward, which is what he was all about."

Thomas passed away suddenly in December at the age of 33. The long-time Bronco finished second in nearly every receiving statistic in franchise history. Perhaps more importantly, Thomas was instrumentally involved in the Denver community, particularly as a staple at the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club.

Related Content

news

'What an honor': Former Broncos WR Ed McCaffrey inducted into Colorado Sports Hall of Fame

One of the Broncos' most productive wide receivers is officially a Colorado Sports Hall of Famer.

news

'I think he's off to a fast start': Peyton Manning evaluates beginning of Russell Wilson's tenure with Broncos

"Like all Broncos fans, [I'm] excited to see him get to work this fall," Manning said.

news

Jerry Jeudy aims to realize potential in Year 3 following addition of Russell Wilson

Plus, read where Josey Jewell has found motivation for the 2022 season.

news

Broncos sign TE Eric Saubert to one-year deal

news

Mile High Morning: Russell Wilson joins 'Good Morning Football' to discuss Denver's game in London, return to Seattle as a Bronco

"It feels like an international Super Bowl, in a way," Wilson said.

news

Broncos to play Jaguars in London in Week 8 of 2022 season

The Broncos will face quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars at Wembley Stadium.

news

Mile High Morning: Fourth annual Denver Day of Service one month away

"Denver and its residents have shown a resiliency and commitment to each other and Denver Day of Service is an opportunity to celebrate that together," V.P. of Community Development Allie Engelken says.

news

Sacco Sez: My 50th NFL Draft

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano reflects on his time being around 50 years of the NFL Draft.

news

Mile High Morning: Draft grades for the Broncos' 2022 class

"Even with reduced resources following the Russell Wilson trade, the Broncos did reasonably well," The Washington Post's Mark Maske wrote.

news

How a huge game vs. Florida set the stage for the Broncos to draft Samford's Montrell Washington

"We just thought he had some dynamic traits as a return man — as a receiver as well," General Manager George Paton said.

news

Taking stock of the 2022 NFL Draft: Broncos fill most needs, ready to see roster in action

Read on for some of the other top takeaways from George Paton and Nathaniel Hackett's press conference following the 2022 NFL Draft.

Advertising