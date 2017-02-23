Path to the Draft: Aiming to impress at the Combine

"I went to a small school, so when you're on that small scale, you don't know what that competition is like from the Alabamas, the [Tennessee]s, the LSUs," said Sanders, whom the Steelers drafted in the third round. "So the Combine was my opportunity to go and say, 'Hey, you know what, these guys on the big level, they still can't match up to my productivity. They can't match up to my speed, my quickness.' I was able to measure where I'm at, and I did pretty well there, so it was good."

Both Talib and Sanders showed up in a big way. Sanders ran a 4.4-second 40-yard dash, which was good for the 19th-fastest time, while Talib clocked in at 4.44.

The Combine isn't limited to on the field testing. Darian Stewart, who joined Sanders at the 2010 Combine, said the off-the-field interviews with coaches was far more draining.

"The coaches [are] just testing you," said Stewart, who wound up undrafted. "[They're] seeing how your attitude is, seeing where your head is."

But the interview process is anything but typical.

"[There were] some weird questions in there," Talib said. "They ask you some weird stuff just to kind of see where your mind is. Yeah, they try to provoke you. They want to see where your head's at, how you interview, how you handle heated conversations and things like that.

"Part of getting ready for that game is preparing for the interviews and everything. So you kind of get prepared for that part, too."

Over the course of a few days, the process tests both a player's physical and mental make-up.