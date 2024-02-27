'It's vital': HC Sean Payton, GM George Paton detail quarterback evaluation process for draft prospects

INDIANAPOLIS — There's truth in humor.

And as the Broncos continue toward the 2024 season, Head Coach Sean Payton used a meme to illustrate the situation in which the Broncos find themselves. He described the image of a Broncos fan wearing a shirt with nearly a dozen quarterbacks' names crossed out, and he said it represents the Broncos' next task.

"Our job is to make sure this next one doesn't have a line through it," Payton said Tuesday at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.

Payton said "it's vital" to find a solution at the quarterback position, and Denver will get a chance to evaluate many of the rookie options at the Combine.

While Payton said a decision on Russell Wilson's status will come within the next two weeks, the Broncos' evaluation of the 2024 quarterback crop is still in its early stages. The ability to meet with prospects at the Combine will be an invaluable step, as Payton said it can provide insight into a player's makeup and ability to process.

"With quarterbacks, I think one thing that's hard to measure is their ability to multi-task, process and make decisions," Payton said. "You can visit with someone and they can be intelligent, but man, how quickly can they deliver the information and how quickly can they get through the progression? Are they accurate? There's some fundamental things that we have to see that are present. Sometimes, it's not as difficult as we make it out to be, and then sometimes, listen, it's very difficult."

Payton, though, believes the Broncos should have an advantage in evaluating those traits.

"We'll be really good at this, and I think, to some degree, we're glad that a lot of people aren't," Payton said.

General Manager George Paton said the key to evaluating those traits comes from spending time in person with each player.