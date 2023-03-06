Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: A look at some of the top performers at the 2023 NFL Combine

Mar 06, 2023 at 09:00 AM
swanson_site_hed
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

230306_mhm

The Lead

The first major event of the offseason is in the books, as the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine ended on Sunday.

Now that it's over, NFL analysts have been busy evaluating who improved their stock with performances at each position. For Broncos fans, the positions of interest are likely along the line, particularly on the offensive line.

"This offensive tackle class doesn't have a surefire top-10 pick, but there's a lot of depth through the first three rounds," ESPN’s Jordan Reid wrote.

Reid's top performers at the position were Ohio State tackle Dawand Jones and Tennessee tackle Darnell Wright, who may have just pushed themselves out of the Broncos' range with their first picks at No. 67 and 68.

"He and Jones are considered the two best right tackle prospects in this class," Reid wrote. "The belief among people in the league is that both could be top 40 picks."

On the other side of the ball, defensive line could be an area of need, depending on how free agency shakes out. A prospect to watch there could be Northwestern defensive end Adetomiwa Adebawore, whom Mel Kiper Jr. picked as one of his 10 Combine risers.

"Adebawore was one of the stars of Thursday, putting up the fastest 40-yard dash (4.49 seconds) of any player over 280 pounds at the combine since at least 2006, according to ESPN Stats & Information research," Kiper wrote. "He also has the second-best vertical jump (37.5 inches) of any player over 280 pounds. Those are off-the-charts numbers."

Kiper notes that Adebawore is "firmly in the third-round discussion," which means there's a chance he might be available when the Broncos make their first selections.

Below the Fold

With the start of free agency less than two weeks away, we're also seeing more chatter about which veterans could find new teams this offseason. NFL.com’s Nick Shook identified one free-agent fit for each team, and for Denver, he picked safety Vonn Bell.

"Bell is precisely the type of safety who produces at a high enough level to draw a quality contract that won't be too expensive but likely worth it," Shook wrote. "Bell performed similarly to Juan Thornhill in 2022, with four interceptions, eight passes defensed and a pair of forced fumbles, and he'd go from playing alongside one excellent safety in Jessie Bates to another in Justin Simmons."

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: Von Miller discusses post-playing dream to become a GM, follow in John Elway's footsteps

"To see a former player come back in the league and be a GM and win a Super Bowl as a player and win a Super Bowl as a GM?" Miller told 9NEWS. "Oh my gosh."

news

Mile High Morning: Lions HC Dan Campbell believes in HC Sean Payton's ability to turn Broncos around

"He definitely looks rejuvenated," Campbell said of his former boss. "If anybody can get that thing turned around out there, it's him."

news

Mile High Morning: LaDainian Tomlinson looks at how Russell Wilson could fit in Sean Payton's offense

The Pro Football Hall of Famer explains how the Saints' offense operated previously to look at how Denver's offense could change going forward.

news

Mile High Morning: Players to watch at the 2023 HBCU Legacy Bowl

"His burst, tenacity and potential for physical/overall growth have NFL teams eager to find out more about him," Steve Wyche wrote of Bowie State's Joshua Pryor.

news

Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II lands at No. 32 in PFF's ranking of the top 101 players of 2022

"Surtain is one of the game's smoothest and most in-control cornerbacks," PFF's Sam Monson wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: What is the Broncos' biggest offseason need?

"The Broncos could have as many as three new starters along the offensive front in 2023," The Athletic's Nick Kosmider wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: The Hall of Fame case for Dan Reeves

"I don't need the statistics, which are astounding, to tell me Reeves was truly special," T.J. Simers wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: Looking back at Random Acts of Kindness Week

Make kindness the norm. Throughout their participation in this year's Random Acts of Kindness Week, that's been the message the Broncos have looked to share.

news

Mile High Morning: Denver Broncos ranked in top 10 in The Athletic's NFL franchise rankings

Although the Broncos have fallen on tough times in recent years, the franchise's overall track record still places it among the league's best in history.

news

Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II says Broncos 'understand our goals and our destiny' as team works to rebound

"We know these past couple of years we didn't get to that next step, which is the playoffs, but that's what we're looking forward to," Surtain said.

news

Mile High Morning: An early look at some NFL Draft prospects to keep an eye on through the Combine and beyond

While the Broncos do not have a first- or second-round pick, they still have two picks in the top 100.

Advertising