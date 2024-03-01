Broncos Combine Roundup: Top quarterback prospects reflect on meetings with Broncos

INDIANAPOLIS — Three days after Head Coach Sean Payton and General Manager George Paton spoke about the value they could gain from interviewing this year's top quarterbacks, many of those prospects shared more insight into the time they spent with the Broncos at the 2024 NFL Combine.

"You just want to get around them as much as you can," Paton said Tuesday. "I was fortunate to see a lot of these quarterbacks during the fall. That's one step of the process. Then you have the all-star games and then you have the Combine, and then you have Pro Days and maybe private workouts. So as much as you can get around them and see what makes them tick. Sean talked about leadership. What's the day to day like? What do their teammates feel about them? You can evaluate the arm strength, the accuracy, the athleticism — being able to process is a little more difficult. But I think the more you can get around them, the better decisions you'll make."

The Broncos have begun to do that work, as a slew of quarterbacks projected to be drafted in the first round in April's NFL Draft shared Friday that they had taken part in either a formal or informal interview with the Broncos at the Combine.

LSU's Jayden Daniels, North Carolina's Drake Maye, Michigan's J.J. McCarthy, Oregon's Bo Nix and Washington's Michael Penix Jr. all spoke about their meetings in Indianapolis with the Broncos' brass.

Here, then, is a bit more about each quarterback — and a look at what they had to say about their meeting with the Broncos:

JAYDEN DANIELS, LSU

What to know: A consensus All-American selection, Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy on the back of a dynamic season in which he threw for 40 touchdowns, four interceptions and 3,812 yards while also rushing for 10 touchdowns and more than 1,100 yards. The Arizona State transfer led the nation in passer rating in 2023 and ranked second in touchdown passes and fifth in passing yards.

Daniels' take: "Sean Payton, obviously what he did in New Orleans, I was just down the road and people still talk about those days. To be able to see the offensive mind that he is, the guru, and just be able sit there and talk football with everybody [was good]."

DRAKE MAYE, UNC

What to know: Maye's most prolific season came in 2022, as he threw for 38 touchdowns, seven interceptions and more than 4,321 yards as a redshirt freshman. He earned ACC Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year honors that season before posting a second-team All-ACC season in 2023. Maye and Daniels are both widely projected to be top-five picks in April's draft.