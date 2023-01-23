Denver Broncos | News

Pat Surtain II named to PFWA's 2022 All-NFL, All-AFC teams

Jan 23, 2023 at 11:41 AM
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Cornerback Pat Surtain II has earned two additional honors for his second NFL season, as the Pro Football Writers of America announced its All-NFL and All-AFC teams on Monday.

Surtain was one of the two cornerback selections for each team, along with Jets rookie Sauce Gardner. This is Surtain's second year with PFWA honors, as he was also named to the All-Rookie team after the 2021 season.

The second-year cornerback is Denver's first player to make a PFWA All-NFL team since 2018, when Von Miller earned that distinction. Surtain is also the first Broncos cornerback to garner the honor since Aqib Talib in 2016.

For his 2022 campaign, Surtain has now earned many of the major honors that can be given to a cornerback. He previously was named a Pro Bowl Games starter and was selected a first-team All-Pro by the Associated Press and the NFL Players Association.

