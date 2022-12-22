Pat Surtain II named starter for 2023 Pro Bowl Games

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Pat Surtain II didn't wait long to take his place among the top players in the NFL.

In just his second NFL season, the Broncos cornerback has been named a starter for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, the league announced Wednesday.

Surtain is the lone Bronco to make the Pro Bowl this year. Safety Justin Simmons was named a first alternate.

Surtain is the sixth cornerback in Broncos history to make the Pro Bowl and the first Broncos cornerback to be named a Pro Bowl starter in his second career season.

A starter in all 14 of the Broncos' games, Surtain has battled some of the NFL's top receivers over the course of the season. He's held players like DK Metcalf, Deebo Samuel and Mike Williams in check during their matchups — and he's added a pair of interceptions in recent weeks. Surtain has posted 55 tackles, two picks, 10 passes defensed and a forced fumble.

Surtain recorded his first interception of the year with a diving snag of a Patrick Mahomes pass in Week 14, and he secured Denver's Week 15 win over the Cardinals with a fourth-quarter interception.

A 2021 NFL All-Rookie team selection, Surtain is the Broncos' first Pro Bowler since Simmons and Bradley Chubb were recognized for their 2020 seasons. Surtain is also the first Denver player to make the Pro Bowl in his second year since Courtland Sutton following the 2019 season.

The first Broncos cornerback to make the Pro Bowl since Chris Harris Jr. in 2018, Surtain has the most interceptions (6) and passes defensed (24) of any player drafted in 2021.

The Pro Bowl Games roster was determined by the votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group represented one-third of the overall vote.