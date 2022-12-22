Denver Broncos | News

Pat Surtain II named starter for 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Dec 21, 2022 at 06:00 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Pat Surtain II didn't wait long to take his place among the top players in the NFL.

In just his second NFL season, the Broncos cornerback has been named a starter for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, the league announced Wednesday.

Surtain is the lone Bronco to make the Pro Bowl this year. Safety Justin Simmons was named a first alternate.

Surtain is the sixth cornerback in Broncos history to make the Pro Bowl and the first Broncos cornerback to be named a Pro Bowl starter in his second career season.

A starter in all 14 of the Broncos' games, Surtain has battled some of the NFL's top receivers over the course of the season. He's held players like DK Metcalf, Deebo Samuel and Mike Williams in check during their matchups — and he's added a pair of interceptions in recent weeks. Surtain has posted 55 tackles, two picks, 10 passes defensed and a forced fumble.

Surtain recorded his first interception of the year with a diving snag of a Patrick Mahomes pass in Week 14, and he secured Denver's Week 15 win over the Cardinals with a fourth-quarter interception.

A 2021 NFL All-Rookie team selection, Surtain is the Broncos' first Pro Bowler since Simmons and Bradley Chubb were recognized for their 2020 seasons. Surtain is also the first Denver player to make the Pro Bowl in his second year since Courtland Sutton following the 2019 season.

The first Broncos cornerback to make the Pro Bowl since Chris Harris Jr. in 2018, Surtain has the most interceptions (6) and passes defensed (24) of any player drafted in 2021.

The Pro Bowl Games roster was determined by the votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group represented one-third of the overall vote.

After being selected with the first pick of General Manager George Paton's tenure with the Broncos, Surtain is now officially Paton's first Pro-Bowl selection.

Pat Surtain II's first Pro Bowl season in photos

After Pat Surtain II was selected to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, relive his 2022 season with these photos.

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) reacts after stopping the Seattle Seahawks on fourth down during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday, September 12, 2022 at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) reacts after stopping the Seattle Seahawks on fourth down during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday, September 12, 2022 at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday, September 12, 2022 at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Tom Hauck/Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday, September 12, 2022 at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Tom Hauck/Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) tackles Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday, September 12, 2022 at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) tackles Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday, September 12, 2022 at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Pat Surtain II during the national anthem on the sideline before the Broncos' Week 2 game against the Houston Texans at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on September 18, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Pat Surtain II during the national anthem on the sideline before the Broncos' Week 2 game against the Houston Texans at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on September 18, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) during a NFL game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) during a NFL game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Pat Surtain II before a NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II before a NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Pat Surtain II in the tunnel during player and team introductions before the Broncos' Week 3 game against the San Francisco 49ers at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on September 25, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Pat Surtain II in the tunnel during player and team introductions before the Broncos' Week 3 game against the San Francisco 49ers at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on September 25, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) before a NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) before a NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) before a NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) before a NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) breaks up a pass meant for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) during a NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) breaks up a pass meant for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) during a NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) moves on a defensive play during the NFL game against the San Francisco 49er's in Denver, Sept. 25, 2022. (Photo: Eric Lars Bakke)
Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) moves on a defensive play during the NFL game against the San Francisco 49er's in Denver, Sept. 25, 2022. (Photo: Eric Lars Bakke)

Pat Surtain II during a NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II during a NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Pat Surtain II celebrates int he locker room during a NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II celebrates int he locker room during a NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Pat Surtain II in the tunnel before the Broncos' Week 4 game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 2, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Pat Surtain II in the tunnel before the Broncos' Week 4 game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 2, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) reacts after breaking up a pass during the NFL Game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) reacts after breaking up a pass during the NFL Game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) and Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the NFL Game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) and Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the NFL Game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) reacts after a play during the NFL Game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Joshua Gateley/Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) reacts after a play during the NFL Game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Joshua Gateley/Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) reacts after breaking up a pass meant for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the NFL Game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) reacts after breaking up a pass meant for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the NFL Game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Pat Surtain II and Davante Adams after the Broncos' Week 4 game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 2, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Pat Surtain II and Davante Adams after the Broncos' Week 4 game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 2, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Pat Surtain II and Davante Adams after the Broncos' Week 4 game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 2, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Pat Surtain II and Davante Adams after the Broncos' Week 4 game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 2, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Pat Surtain II in the tunnel during player and team introductions before the Broncos' Week 5 game against the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on October 6, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Pat Surtain II in the tunnel during player and team introductions before the Broncos' Week 5 game against the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on October 6, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) during a NFL game against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) during a NFL game against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) in action on defense during the NFL game against the Indianapolis Colts in Denver, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. (Photo: Eric Lars Bakke)
Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) in action on defense during the NFL game against the Indianapolis Colts in Denver, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. (Photo: Eric Lars Bakke)

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) reacts after a play during a NFL game against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) reacts after a play during a NFL game against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Pat Surtain II claps as the Colts are penalized during the Broncos' Week 5 game against the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on October 6, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Pat Surtain II claps as the Colts are penalized during the Broncos' Week 5 game against the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on October 6, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Pat Surtain II during pregame warmups before the Denver Broncos' Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on October 17, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Pat Surtain II during pregame warmups before the Denver Broncos' Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on October 17, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) during the NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday, October 17, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) during the NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday, October 17, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Pat Surtain II in the tunnel before the Denver Broncos' Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on October 17, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Pat Surtain II in the tunnel before the Denver Broncos' Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on October 17, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Pat Surtain II during a NFL game against the New York Jets on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II during a NFL game against the New York Jets on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Pat Surtain II during warmups before the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Pat Surtain II during warmups before the Broncos' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) during an international NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in London. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) during an international NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in London. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) during an international NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in London. Photo by Joe Toth / Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) during an international NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in London. Photo by Joe Toth / Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) tackles Jacksonville Jaguars running back JaMycal Hasty (22) during an international NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in London. Photo by Joe Toth / Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) tackles Jacksonville Jaguars running back JaMycal Hasty (22) during an international NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in London. Photo by Joe Toth / Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) during the NFL game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) during the NFL game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) walks to the field before the NFL game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by David Dermer / Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) walks to the field before the NFL game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by David Dermer / Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) reacts after a pass break up during the NFL game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) reacts after a pass break up during the NFL game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Pat Surtain II walks off the field at sunset after the Broncos' Week 10 game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on November 13, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Pat Surtain II walks off the field at sunset after the Broncos' Week 10 game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on November 13, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Pat Surtain II on the sideline before the Broncos' Week 11 game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on November 20, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Pat Surtain II on the sideline before the Broncos' Week 11 game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on November 20, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Pat Surtain II flexes his biceps during pregame warmups before the Broncos' Week 12 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on November 27, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Pat Surtain II flexes his biceps during pregame warmups before the Broncos' Week 12 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on November 27, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) breaks up a pass during a NFL game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by Clark Washington / Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) breaks up a pass during a NFL game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by Clark Washington / Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) breaks up a pass during a NFL game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by Clark Washington / Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) breaks up a pass during a NFL game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by Clark Washington / Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) during a NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) during a NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) during a NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) during a NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) intercepts a pass during a NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) intercepts a pass during a NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) celebrates with linebacker Jonathon Cooper (53) after a sack during a NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) celebrates with linebacker Jonathon Cooper (53) after a sack during a NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos linebacker Jake Martin (54) and cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) pressure Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes  (15) during a NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos linebacker Jake Martin (54) and cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) pressure Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during a NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) during a NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) during a NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) during a NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) during a NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) reacts after a play during a NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) reacts after a play during a NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Pat Surtain II intercepts a pass intended for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Alex Singleton celebrates to the right as he watches the play. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Pat Surtain II intercepts a pass intended for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Alex Singleton celebrates to the right as he watches the play. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) intercepts a pass late in the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals to seal a win 24-15 in Denver, Sunday, Dec.18, 2022. (Photo: Eric Lars Bakke)
Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) intercepts a pass late in the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals to seal a win 24-15 in Denver, Sunday, Dec.18, 2022. (Photo: Eric Lars Bakke)

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) intercepts a pass late in the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals to seal a win 24-15 in Denver, Sunday, Dec.18, 2022. (Photo: Eric Lars Bakke)
Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) intercepts a pass late in the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals to seal a win 24-15 in Denver, Sunday, Dec.18, 2022. (Photo: Eric Lars Bakke)

Pat Surtain II smiles after the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Pat Surtain II smiles after the Denver Broncos' Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on December 18, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com

Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) and cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) in the locker room during a NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) and cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) in the locker room during a NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

