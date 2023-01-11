Denver Broncos | News

Pat Surtain II named inaugural NFLPA first-team All-Pro

Jan 11, 2023 at 09:46 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

230111_surtain2

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — In just his second season, Pat Surtain II has earned a significant honor.

The Broncos' standout cornerback was named a first-team All-Pro by the NFL Players Association, which released its inaugural All-Pro team.

The honor, which is distinct from the Associated Press' All-Pro team, is voted upon by NFL players.

The Broncos have not had an AP first-team All-Pro since Von Miller, Chris Harris Jr. and Aqib Talib earned the honor in 2016.

Surtain, who was named to his first Pro Bowl earlier this year, started all 17 games for the Broncos in 2022 as he became one of the league's lockdown cornerbacks. The Alabama product recorded a pair of interceptions, 10 passes defensed, a forced fumble, 60 tackles, two tackles for loss and a quarterback hit.

Surtain's impact, though, extended far beyond the stat sheet. The 2021 ninth-overall pick stifled top receivers like DK Metcalf, Mike Williams and Davante Adams during an impressive sophomore campaign.

The impressive second-year player will look to add to his growing resume when the AP announces its All-Pro honors.

Related Content

news

Broncos rookie review: A look at the defensive players from Denver's 2022 draft class

The Broncos selected six defensive players in the 2022 NFL Draft, and each of them had a role in building one of the league's elite defenses.

news

Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II named to Pro Football Focus' 2022 NFL All-Pro Team

"Surtain was one of the stars of an outstanding Broncos defense that deserved more help from the other side of the ball this season," PFF.com noted.

news

WR Jerry Jeudy named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

The third-year wide receiver posted a career-high 154 receiving yards in the Broncos' season-ending 31-28 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

news

Broncos rookie review: A look at the offensive players from Denver's 2022 draft class

Three of Denver's nine selections in the 2022 NFL Draft were offensive players, and all three found significant roles in their rookie seasons.

news

Mile High Morning: Why the return of multiple injured starters could spark Broncos' rebound in 2023

"When the offense gets healthy next fall, the Broncos insist their production is going to look a lot different," The Denver Post's Kyle Newman wrote.

news

QB Tim Tebow, longtime assistant coach Bill Kollar elected to College Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023

Tebow and Kollar are among a group of 22 honorees selected from the national ballot of more than 170 players and 40 coaches.

news

'This team's hungry to win': Broncos players ready to buy in to new coach's vision

Several Broncos explained that an incoming head coach would find a solid locker room and a team that's ready to work.

news

Broncos sign nine players to future contracts

Four of the players appeared in regular-season action during the 2022 season.

news

Injury updates: T Garett Bolles 'right on track' in recovery from season-ending leg injury

Additionally, wide receiver KJ Hamler noted that he will spend the offseason allowing his body to fully heal.

news

'We are going to turn this thing around': Russell Wilson surges late as Broncos look ahead to 2023

"There's nothing in my body that questions if he's going to be able to come back and be All-Pro and a Pro Bowl caliber quarterback next year for us," Courtland Sutton said.

news

Mile High Morning: Celebrating Victory Monday after the Broncos' win over Los Angeles

After defeating the Chargers, Broncos players took to social media to celebrate the victory and thank Broncos Country for its support and electric energy.

Advertising