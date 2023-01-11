Pat Surtain II named inaugural NFLPA first-team All-Pro

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — In just his second season, Pat Surtain II has earned a significant honor.

The Broncos' standout cornerback was named a first-team All-Pro by the NFL Players Association, which released its inaugural All-Pro team.

The honor, which is distinct from the Associated Press' All-Pro team, is voted upon by NFL players.

The Broncos have not had an AP first-team All-Pro since Von Miller, Chris Harris Jr. and Aqib Talib earned the honor in 2016.

Surtain, who was named to his first Pro Bowl earlier this year, started all 17 games for the Broncos in 2022 as he became one of the league's lockdown cornerbacks. The Alabama product recorded a pair of interceptions, 10 passes defensed, a forced fumble, 60 tackles, two tackles for loss and a quarterback hit.

Surtain's impact, though, extended far beyond the stat sheet. The 2021 ninth-overall pick stifled top receivers like DK Metcalf, Mike Williams and Davante Adams during an impressive sophomore campaign.