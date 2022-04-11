OLB Malik Reed signs restricted free agent tender

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — One of the Broncos' top pass rushers has signed his tender to remain with the team in 2022.

Outside linebacker Malik Reed signed his restricted free agent tender on Monday, the team announced

The Broncos extended a right of first refusal tender to Reed on March 17.

Reed, who has totaled the most sacks by a Bronco over the last two seasons, has started 26 games since the start of 2020. He has posted 13 sacks and three forced fumbles during that stretch.

He originally joined the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2019, starting eight games and recording a pair of sacks.

Opposing teams were eligible to submit an offer sheet to Reed until April 22, but he now remains under contract with the Broncos for the 2022 season.

Quarterback Brett Rypien and safety P.J. Locke also signed their exclusive rights free agent tenders.

Rypien, who first joined the Broncos in 2019, has started one career game and also spent time as the team's backup in 2020.

Locke has appeared in 31 career games in two seasons, playing more than 80 percent of the Broncos' special teams snaps.