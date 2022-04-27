Minicamp notebook: WR Tim Patrick still looking to prove himself after contract extension

SPECIAL TEAMS PRIORITY

The Broncos are still in the midst of installing their special teams scheme, and they haven't yet reached the punt-return phase of the program.

Special Teams Coordinator Dwayne Stukes said Denver has yet to hold any team special teams periods and that he hasn't seen anyone catch a punt. Still, he said he has confidence in existing players on the roster, even if he isn't opposed to adding talent.

"We have guys that have looked and we're confident in that can catch the ball," Stukes said. "Obviously we look to add some other pieces that can catch the ball and can actually return a ball in a game. We'll see where it takes us, though, to be honest with you. I'm not discounting any guy in the building. They're all professional. I have guys coming in here saying they want to return. We just haven't had the opportunity to do it yet."

Across the unit, Stukes will look to develop eight to 10 "core" special teamers, who must grade out at a certain level to earn that distinction. Whichever players trot out for special teams, though, Stukes expects them to uphold a standard.

"I want to cultivate and build a standard around here with guys who want to be a part of special teams," Stukes said. "I'm going to keep saying that also. I'm not going to be chasing guys around the building, 'Oh, please, please, special teams! Oh, please, please special teams!' That's not my mentality, not my mindset. I was a special teams player. I never started in the league, so I relate more to the guys that have to grind to earn a position. That's who I relate to more."

SHARING THE CARRIES

As Melvin Gordon III returns to the Broncos, Offensive Coordinator Justin Outten envisions an opportunity to feature both Gordon and Javonte Williams.

"With him being in the system, it's going to be another opportunity for us to get another guy back there to run the outside zone in third-down situations," Outten said. "[It's about] having that one-two punch. All those guys are working their tail off as well. You have Mike Boone and [Damarea] Crockett. Those guys are really putting in the work, so it'll be exciting to get him on the field as well."

Outten declined to name a starter, but he said both players will be able to "change up the game with their pace and with fresh legs."

The Broncos' approach to balance those carries could change and depend on the flow of the game.