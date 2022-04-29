Mile High Morning: Without a first-round pick, Broncos revel in having Russell Wilson instead

The Lead
For the first time in a long time, the first day of the draft was an entirely quiet one for Denver. The Broncos, of course, traded the ninth-overall pick this year as part of a larger package to acquire quarterback Russell Wilson, so they had no big decisions to be made on Thursday night.
Instead, they treated Wilson as their first-round pick and had some fun with it:
As The Athletic's Nick Kosmider wrote, "Nobody dines on $100 filet mignon and then regrets not ordering the meatloaf."
Below the Fold
Denver's first pick will come Friday evening at No. 64, the last selection of the second round. Need a prediction? Steve Muench writes for ESPN that TE Trey McBride would be the perfect fit for the Broncos.
"Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam is talented and took a step forward last season, but Noah Fant was a part of the Russell Wilson trade," Muench wrote. "McBride is the top tight end in this class and would be a good get for the Broncos."